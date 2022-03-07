LITTLETON, N.H. — Thanks to its collaboration with Tufts University and a grant from the LEGO Foundation, White Mountain Science, Inc.’s (WMSI) mission to grow problem solvers will be realized in more classrooms with more students and teachers, officials say.
A Littleton-based educational non-profit, WMSI (pronounced “whimsy”) has been delivering leading-edge STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) programs to students and teachers throughout northern New Hampshire since 2013.
WMSI isn’t your traditional science class. Programs are hands-on, play-based, and student-centered. “That makes them particularly effective at re-engaging youth in the aftermath of COVID-related learning disruption,” said Merredith Portsmore, director of the Tufts Center for Engineering Education and Outreach at Tufts University. The LEGO Foundation recently awarded Tufts a $2.8 million grant to amplify the work of collaborating organizations like WMSI that are engaged in playful engineering-based learning (PEBL).
WMSI gives students and teachers in rural northern New Hampshire access to online tools and STEM resources where access and isolation have been compounded by the pandemic. “Studies show that play helps facilitate learning and connection,” said Bill Church, WMSI’s executive director. “Children feel less stress when they are having fun and engaging with others. Through teacher-guided play, students can also gain a greater sense of agency over what they are learning.”
WMSI offers programs in animation, robotics, coding, circuitry, game design, and invention for grades K-12 during the school day, through summer camps, and after school, via its Mobile STEM Lab. The program also provides leadership opportunities for high school students who serve as interns and assistant instructors.
“WMSI instructors are artful at creating an environment in which I feel safe to ask questions and offer ideas,” says one classroom teacher, who added that the workshop gave the participants a wealth of knowledge that they could implement into the classroom.
With backgrounds in education, science, and engineering, WMSI instructors each visit an average of three or four schools per week. WMSI impacts more than 30 schools and 700 students across northern New Hampshire each year, said program coordinator Amanda Carron.
“We go down a lot of rabbit holes,” Carron, the PEBL fellow at WMSI, added. “If a student is excited about something, we follow. We want to create safe and flexible spaces for students to drive their own learning,” she said, “spaces that are not always available in school.” For example, when a student was intrigued by the laser security system he’d seen in a movie about a diamond heist, a WMSI instructor saw this as an opportunity for the class to learn about robotics and sensors by helping them design a maze of their own.
“The public perception that students who live in rural New Hampshire are behind the times when it comes to STEM is wrong,” said Church. “Schools that work with us are on the leading edge of student-centered PEBL. Our students and interns are doing very sophisticated STEM work using latest technologies.”
