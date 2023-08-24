ST. JOHNSBURY — The town finally has enough money to address the site contamination at the future home of its police department and dispatching services.
Gov. Phil Scott announced Thursday that Community Development Block Grants totaling $2.6 million had been awarded, and St. Johnsbury was getting some of it.
Two awards were bestowed on the town: one worth $330,000 will help with remediation and renovations of the St. Johnsbury Armory building, which will become the village police department and a regional dispatch and training center. The second grant of $60,000 will be used to complete a feasibility study to determine if the property along Memorial Drive would be a good place to relocate the Northeast Kingdom Community Action and Northeast Employment and Training Organization administrative and programmatic offices. NEKCA’s St. Johnsbury headquarters is currently at the former school building on Lincoln Street.
NEKCA officials worked with the town to make the request on their behalf.
Gov. Scott said the funds distributed throughout the state from the grant programs will support nine projects.
“By supporting improvements to build affordable housing, enhance public facilities and support recovery housing projects, this funding will lay the groundwork for stronger, more resilient neighborhoods throughout Vermont,” he said.
In a joint statement, Senator Sanders, Senator Welch, and Representative Balint said: “At its core, this program is about transforming communities by creating opportunities for Vermonters. These grants sustain our sense of community and drive their local economies. They will play diverse and critical roles in our communities, from building new mixed-income housing to supporting housing for individuals in recovery from substance use disorders. These federal investments will offer a much-needed helping hand to community members who need it most, and we congratulate each of the recipients.”
St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead said the town is grateful for the recent grant because it provides the remaining funds necessary for site remediation.
The site clean-up is a significant cost, which the town can cover through funding help that has amounted to over $2.1 million.
The town had unsuccessfully applied for this grant funding source three other times in the last two years.
The Armory was constructed in 1916 and sold to the town in 1975. The building has been vacant for the past 13 years due to structural concerns and the presence of asbestos, Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs), and lead-based paint.
The town’s $11.2 million Armory Redevelopment Project received voter approval in 2021 for a $5.4 million bond.
Whitehead said the town’s consultants on the project are 90 percent done with the remediation plan, and with the money now in hand, work is expected to begin this winter and be finished early next summer.
As far as the construction timelines, he said, “Ideally we’d like to go into construction as soon as remediation is complete, but we’ve got some (planning) work to do still.”
One other Northeast Kingdom community benefited from the latest round of grant support. The town of Craftsbury is the recipient of a $500,000 supplemental award to support HVAC improvements at the Craftsbury Community Care Center.
