ST. JOHNSBURY — Recent window dressing downtown, designed to brighten the otherwise depressing reality of empty storefronts, is getting a funding boost for a special project on Eastern Avenue.

The project, called “Color Wash St. Johnsbury,” will create colorful banners to affix to the glass storefronts along Eastern Avenue in the New Avenue building, which is currently going through a major renovation project to improve the apartments and the street-level retail space.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.