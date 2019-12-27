Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
A high tea was held at 142 Eastern, a community venue space in downtown St. Johnsbury owned and operated by Heather Alger and her husband, Nicolas Anzalone, on Wednesday afternoon to thank about 20 volunteers who helped the past month to transform a number of vacant storefront windows into inviting, cheerful spaces, making the downtown more cheerful just in time for the holidays. Hostess Heather Alger, standing, thanks the volunteers who were able to make the tea, planned with help from local chef Sarah Spence. Alger said more than 20 people contributed, helping to clean and fill downtown windows with hope and holiday spirit. The weather impacted attendance a bit at the event. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
An empty storefront on Eastern Avenue is decorated for the holidays thanks to a group of volunteers. Soon the wndows will be covered pictures of artwork by artists affiliated with the Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A man walks past empty storefronts on Eastern Avenue that have been decorated fby a group of volunteers. Soon the wndows will be covered with pictures of artwork by artists affiliated with the Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Jonny Sheehan, of West Chesterfield, N.H., puts on his jacket as he walks from his work van parked in front of empty storefronts on Eastern Avenue Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. A group of volunteers have decorated the storefronts and a project is underway to cover the windows with pictures of artwork by artits connected to the Northeast Kingdom Artisan's Guild. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Volunteer Heather Alger decorating a window on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 with a Love St. J theme. (Caledonian-Record Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Recent window dressing downtown, designed to brighten the otherwise depressing reality of empty storefronts, is getting a funding boost for a special project on Eastern Avenue.
The project, called “Color Wash St. Johnsbury,” will create colorful banners to affix to the glass storefronts along Eastern Avenue in the New Avenue building, which is currently going through a major renovation project to improve the apartments and the street-level retail space.
