VOCA Caledonia County chair Cedric Alexander congratulates Warner Hodgdon, Craig Brown and Donna Heath of the Waterford Historical Society with a grant that helped restore stones in the historic Hill Cemetery. (Contributed Photo)
WHS director Craig Brown explains to Waterford School students some of the notable residents buried in Hill Cemetery shortly before they started their civic project on May 12. (Contributed Photo)
WATERFORD – The Vermont Old Cemetery Association (VOCA) awarded the Waterford Historical Society (WHS) a grant for gravestone repair in the historic Charles Hill Cemetery.
The grant was given on June 30 by Cedric Alexander, VOCA’s Caledonia County chair, to WHS vice president Donna Heath and directors Craig Brown and Warner Hodgdon, who oversaw the project.
During the recent school year, Waterford School’s 8th-grade class made the Hill Cemetery its civic project. With class advisor Jennifer Wood, students spent the morning of May 12 cleaning many of the 44 stones, including that of Simeon Hill. Hill deeded the cemetery to the town in 1816. It was located behind the one-time North Meetinghouse, also on Hill farmland.
On May 13, volunteers from VOCA, WHS, plus residents tackled the more difficult work of lifting fallen stones, shoring up their sunken footings, and using special epoxy to re-attach some of the broken headstones. In addition, using a metal rod, Hodgdon located and cataloged 44 gravestones for VOCA and town records.
For its part, the town contracted with Totally Trees of Waterford to do preliminary removal of brush and logging of trees that obscured visibility of the cemetery from Higgins Hill Road and access inside the 19th-century burial yard. It has committed ARPA funds for excavating the stumps.
This is the second historic cemetery addressed in partnership between the two organizations. In 2022, they worked to restore much of the West Waterford Cemetery, another long-neglected graveyard in which original settlers were buried. The project was part of the historical society’s year-long commemoration of the town’s historic name change from Littleton in 1797.
