WATERFORD – The Vermont Old Cemetery Association (VOCA) awarded the Waterford Historical Society (WHS) a grant for gravestone repair in the historic Charles Hill Cemetery.

The grant was given on June 30 by Cedric Alexander, VOCA’s Caledonia County chair, to WHS vice president Donna Heath and directors Craig Brown and Warner Hodgdon, who oversaw the project.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments