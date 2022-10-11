ST. JOHNSBURY — Friends of Dog Mountain (FODM) recently received a $3,950 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Northeast Kingdom Fund.

The grant will help further FODM’s mission to steward and sustain the 150-acres of Dog Mountain as a unique national treasure that honors the healing power of “dogs, nature, love, and art” by supporting the creation of a fenced-in “Puppy Playpen” area.

