ST. JOHNSBURY — Friends of Dog Mountain (FODM) recently received a $3,950 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Northeast Kingdom Fund.
The grant will help further FODM’s mission to steward and sustain the 150-acres of Dog Mountain as a unique national treasure that honors the healing power of “dogs, nature, love, and art” by supporting the creation of a fenced-in “Puppy Playpen” area.
“FODM has received many requests from the local community over the years to create a separate fenced area on the Dog Mountain property to accommodate those dogs and their owners who would feel more comfortable going off-leash in an enclosed area. Dog Mountain’s new ‘Puppy Playpen’ will aim to expand access to a larger array of Vermont residents by providing a welcoming, fenced space where residents can safely let their dogs off-leash to engage in controlled play,” says FODM Managing Director Ali Ide.
The playpen will enclose an area of 2,500 square feet with 200 feet of semi-permanent outdoor fencing. Bins of dog toys will be provided to visitors to encourage play, exercise, and activity for both the dogs and their owners. In addition, the playpen will include grouped seating areas, providing visitors and residents with a communal atmosphere.
Friends of Dog Mountain (FODM) is a nonprofit organization established in the spring of 2015 by friends and family of the late American artists Stephen & Gwen Huneck.
The Northeast Kingdom Fund is a permanent philanthropic resource dedicated to supporting the people and communities of Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans Counties. Its grants are decided by a committee of local residents, providing philanthropy for the Kingdom, by the Kingdom.
