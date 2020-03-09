Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets (VAAFM) is now accepting applications for the Local Food Market Development grant program. This program seeks to increase the amount of Vermont agricultural products being sold through local institutional or wholesale markets. The deadline to apply for this opportunity is March 29.
Grants of up to $5,000 are available to farmers, producers, food businesses and value-chain facilitators. Funding will be awarded to the proposals that show the greatest potential in helping address supply chain barriers. Examples include improving product quality, operational efficiency or food safety procedures, addressing distribution challenges or mitigating financial risk associated with scaling to meet new markets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.