The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets (VAAFM) is now accepting applications for the Local Food Market Development grant program. This program seeks to increase the amount of Vermont agricultural products being sold through local institutional or wholesale markets. The deadline to apply for this opportunity is March 29.

Grants of up to $5,000 are available to farmers, producers, food businesses and value-chain facilitators. Funding will be awarded to the proposals that show the greatest potential in helping address supply chain barriers. Examples include improving product quality, operational efficiency or food safety procedures, addressing distribution challenges or mitigating financial risk associated with scaling to meet new markets.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments