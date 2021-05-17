Grants Awarded To Improve NEK Outdoor Recreation

The Town of St. Johnsbury, Kingdom Trails and the Lyndon Outing Club are among several Northeast Kingdom organizations that have been awarded thousands of dollars in grants to improve outdoor recreation.
The grants were awarded by the Concord, N.H. - based Northern Forest Center this week in partnership with Northeastern Vermont Development Association (NVDA) and the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative.
“NVDA is pleased to once again partner with the Northern Forest Center to advance the Northeast Kingdom’s outdoor recreational economy through funding local community-supported projects,” said NVDA Executive Director David Snedeker.
Caledonia County
St. Johnsbury has been awarded $20,000 to help create a trail network to complement its Riverfront Path project and connection to the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
“The in-town trail network will be a key marketing message that will allow us to attract walkers and bikers to our Designated Downtown shopping and dining hub,” said St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead. “This increase in local usage and tourist visitation will have huge benefits to our local retail and hospitality businesses.”
Kingdom Trails was awarded $32,076 to improve safety at road and trail crossings.
“Our Safe Road and Trail Crossings project was identified as a priority,” said Kingdom Trails Executive Director Abby Long.
The Lyndon Outing Club will receive $26,000 to construct a “pump track,” mountain bike skills park— including berms, jumps, rollers, and wooden trail features — followed by construction of an on-hill trail system on town land.
“We hope the Lyndon Outing Club Bike Park project will begin the development of a new hub for mountain biking closer to downtown Lyndonville,” said Caleb Gale of the Lyndon Outing Club.
The Town of Hardwick will receive $10,000 to improve community trails for better access including a new access point to the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
“With this grant support, Hardwick will further improve its recreational trail network and strengthen the 4-season recreational opportunities the town has to offer,” said Hardwick Town Manager Shaun Fielder.
Orleans County
Other grant recipients include the Albany Community School in Albany which has been awarded $10,050 to build a training and practice area to introduce youth to mountain biking skills. The Old Stone House Museum in Brownington will receive $33,200 to create “The Alexander Twilight Educational Trail, Open to Interpretation” project to bring together outdoor recreation, art, culture, and local history.
“This project will celebrate and explore the legacy of African-American educator, legislator and academic Alexander Lucius Twilight through artistic interpretations of the historic landscapes —both human and natural — he called home,” said Museum Executive Director Molly Veysey.
New Hampshire
Grants were also awarded in northern New Hampshire including the Nansen Ski Club in Milan which will receive $40,000 to restore an abandoned 40-meter ski jumping hill and create a new 20-meter ski jumping hill suitable to train beginner ski jumpers.
The Town of Gorham will receive $40,000 to build and install visitor kiosks on high-use trails, build new parking for Androscoggin River sports access on Howland Avenue and complete branding and signage to promote lasting economic development.
And the Town of Milan has been awarded $26,000 to complete a hiking trail started by the Milan Village School 5th Grade class and construct a wildlife viewing platform. The project will include the construction of a two-mile loop trail on a newly acquired property and the installation of four information kiosks in the Milan Community Forest.
