Grants To Be Awarded To Towns Along Rail Trail

The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced nearly $700,000 in grants to municipalities along the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT) to improve trail amenities and visitor experience.
The grants totaling $697,030 are funded by federal dollars secured by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). This funding includes improvements to trailheads, picnic areas, kiosks, connections to downtowns, signage, art and history installations, and ambassador programs.
Local awards include $64,000 for a regional amenities study in St. Johnsbury, Danville, Cabot, Walden, Greensboro, and Hardwick; and $191,466 for the trailhead in Greensboro Bend with picnic tables, portalets, and bike repair station.
“This is an exciting day,” said Sen. Sanders. “Since securing the original federal grant to establish the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail back in 2005, I’ve been proud to see it grow into the amazing local resource it is today. The trail runs through some of the most beautiful terrain and rural towns in the northern part of our state during all four seasons.
“While the trail is loved by cyclists and cross-country skiers from Vermont and around the country, it is also an effective means of transportation that supports local communities and creates jobs where they are most needed,” he added.
“We are grateful for Sen. Sanders’ work to secure federal funding for this valuable rail trail that provides recreational opportunities to so many Vermonters and visitors to our state, as well as vital economic support to the communities along the trail,” said Gov. Phil Scott.
“The LVRT is the result of great partnerships and collaboration through the planning and construction of the various trail segments,” said AOT secretary Joe Flynn. “We are grateful to our contractors, S.D. Ireland, J.P. Sicard, G.W. Tatro, and Dirt Tech, and the agency’s planners, engineers, and project managers whose expertise and fine work have made this wonderful rail trail a reality.”
Eligible applicants for this federal grant program were municipalities directly adjacent to the 93-mile trail: St. Johnsbury, Danville, Cabot, Walden, Stannard, Greensboro, Hardwick, Wolcott, Morristown (Morrisville), Hyde Park, Johnson, Cambridge (Jeffersonville), Fletcher, Bakersfield, Fairfield, Sheldon, Highgate, and Swanton.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.