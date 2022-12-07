Grants To Be Awarded To Towns Along Rail Trail
Buy Now

The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced nearly $700,000 in grants to municipalities along the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT) to improve trail amenities and visitor experience.

The grants totaling $697,030 are funded by federal dollars secured by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). This funding includes improvements to trailheads, picnic areas, kiosks, connections to downtowns, signage, art and history installations, and ambassador programs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments