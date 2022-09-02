FRANCONIA — The Select Board on Monday gave its blessing to a grassroots effort to upgrade the town skating rink.
John and Jennifer Opalinski, owners of The Dutch Treat Restaurant, will explore adding a refrigeration system to maintain reliable ice from late fall to early spring.
If successful, they would return to the Select Board with a draft proposal, which would include a design, timeline, cost estimate and potential funding sources.
“We’re trying to boost recreation in Franconia,” said Jennifer Opalinski.
She, her husband and their two daughters skated on the refrigerated Boston Common Frog Pond during an unseasonably warm day in 2018, inspiring them to create something similar in Franconia.
A refrigeration system would allow the town rink to remain open for months at a time, despite climate change which has shortened the natural ice season.
New England is the fastest-warming region in the continental U.S. and the combination of fewer days below freezing and higher nighttime temperatures have made it more difficult to lay down a durable sheet of ice.
The way things stand now, the Franconia rink opens and closes as the weather fluctuates.
“It’s two weeks of ice, two weeks of nothing, two weeks of ice, two weeks of nothing,” Opalinski said.
She and her husband will meet with a consultant and conduct a site visit on Sept. 6 as a first step in the process.
The objective, she said, is to develop a proposal for a refrigerated rink that is energy efficient, does not require extensive maintenance, and will maintain ice from November to March.
There are no plans for a roof enclosure at this time.
“The goal is an open-air skating rink that can sustain a warm spell,” she said.
The Opalinskis will look into potential grant-funding sources, noting that many programs exist to support outdoor recreation, especially after the pandemic, which fueled interest in outside activities.
If Franconia had a refrigerated rink, community groups could dependably schedule programs, lessons, leagues and events, Opalinski said.
It would be the area’s only outdoor rink equipped with a cooling system, and could serve skaters, curlers and hockey players in Franconia and surrounding communities.
“I just think it would be a huge boost to an area that thrives on outdoor activities for adults, kids, seniors and adaptive sports. We’re excited to try and build it,” she said.
Town Administrator Kim Cowles, an avid skater and hockey player, agreed that a refrigerated municipal rink would be a boost for the community.
“It would be awesome,” she said. “The rink gets a lot of use in the winter. If we lengthen the season, it would make a lot of people happy.”
Cowles acknowledged that the cost to purchase, install and run a refrigeration system was a concern but was hopeful that the Opalinskis would find an affordable solution.
The outdoor rink is located behind the Abbie Greenleaf Library on Main Street is currently maintained by a combination of Buildings and Grounds crews and local volunteers and is subject to winter thaws.
According to University of New Hampshire professor Cameron Wake, who leads a research program on climate change, winter warming in northern New England is occurring at twice the global rate and has picked up steam over the last 50 years.
“It is heartbreaking when you get it all right there and you have great ice, and then the temperature goes up to 40 degrees and ruins it, and then you have to start over again,” Cowles said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.