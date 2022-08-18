WATERFORD — A grassroots effort to clean up a troubled boat launch and picnic area got underway last month.
Concerned citizens met on July 27 at the boat launch, located off Old County Road, to brainstorm ways to improve the area and reduce vandalism.
The group developed the following strategies to curb the destructive behavior:
— Beef up law enforcement presence, especially during the evening and night hours.
— Add more speed limit signs to the area.
— Display the area rules more prominently, and shorten the hours it is open.
— Install surveillance cameras.
— Put in a gate to limit access during closed hours.
They hope to work with Great River Hydro and law enforcement to “return the boat launch and picnic area on Moore Dam in Waterford to a more family-friendly area for everyone to enjoy,” according to a statement.
Through those steps and increased public awareness, the group believes that the boat launch and picnic area “can once again be a safe and welcoming place for families and outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy,” the statement said.
