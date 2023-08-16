Gravel Pit Approval Leads To Second Superior Court Appeal

During a public hearing at the Littleton Opera House on Tuesday, Bethlehem resident Mary Polaski voiced opposition to a gravel pit 1,100 feet from her house and just over the Littleton town line. Following the hearing, the Littleton Planning Board conditionally approved an excavation permit for Chris Crowe, who plans a 2.2-acre gravel pit at 173 Alder Brook Road. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
The conditional approval of a gravel pit in Littleton near the Bethlehem town line has led to a second appeal at Grafton Superior Court.
On May 30, the Littleton Planning Board approved an excavation permit for Chris Crowe, who seeks to excavate about 2.2 acres on his 232-acre property off Alder Brook Lane for sand and gravel to support his other businesses.
Following a requested rehearing that was denied by the board on the grounds that it already addressed all of the permit criteria, it was legally obligated to address, John and Mary Polaski, the closest abutters who live 1,100 feet away in Bethlehem, appealed the town planner approval to Grafton Superior Court on June 20.
On Aug. 9, town legal counsel filed a motion seeking more time to answer the Polaskis’ complaint.
On June 13, the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment, following the four criteria it must review for a special exception, approved a special exception for the gravel pit.
A review of superior court records on Wednesday shows that the ZBA approval has also been appealed to the superior court, where the town has not yet responded.
A second hearing before the ZBA had been granted after Bethlehem abutters were not notified of the first hearing as required by law.
In the 29-page appeal of the ZBA approval decision, Sheridan Brown, attorney for the Polaskis, argues that concerns about noise and dust pollution and impacts on natural resources and nearby residential property values were not adequately addressed by the ZBA.
“For a second time, the ZBA largely — if not wholly — disregarded the issues raised by petitioners in their motion for rehearing, and approved Crowe’s application with very little change to its findings and reasoning,” said Brown. “Audaciously, the ZBA even went so far as to tell petitioners’ counsel it was a new hearing and that information raised in the motion for rehearing was not under consideration.”
The Polaskis had recommended approval conditions to the ZBA, which “dismissed them out of hand” and instead opted to restate approval conditions imposed by the planning board in a different proceeding and under different standards in dealing with the operation of excavations versus the appropriateness of Crowe’s use for a special exception, argues Brown.
The Polaskis’ recommendations had included a 2-year time limit, a special exception that is non-transferable, an operation that is limited to a 2-acre area and weekday hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., he said.
The grounds for appeal include the ZBA decision “not made in harmony with the purpose and intent of the zoning ordinance,” the ZBA’s decision “based on conclusory statements rather than evidence,” and the ZBA failing “to impose sufficient conditions to protect abutters from nuisance, traffic, and diminished property values,” said Brown.
