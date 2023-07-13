Gravel Pit Project Area Leads To Discussion, Proposal About Private Roads
During a Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment hearing on Tuesday on a special exception request to allow a gravel pit in a rural zone near the Bethlehem town line, Sheridan Brown, attorney for two Bethlehem abutters, argues against approval or, if there is to be an approval, that it come with specific conditions. Brown has also filed a motion in Grafton Superior Court to compel a rehearing on the May 30 Littleton Planning Board approval for an excavation permit. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

As the Littleton Planning Board’s conditional approval of a gravel pit off Alder Brook Road remains under appeal by abutters at superior court, the road itself, and whether it is a private or Class VI town road, is now a topic of discussion in Bethlehem, where a small segment of the road connects to state Route 116.

The working plan now, following the Bethlehem Select Board’s meeting on Monday, is to take the issue of Alder Brook Road, as well as other roads in question in Bethlehem, to public input sessions for abutters to provide input on how a new classification would impact them, and then take it to town meeting for voters to decide how they want to classify the roads.

