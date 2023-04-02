Gravel Pit Proposal, Opposed By Some Abutters, Returns

During a Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment hearing on Monday at the Littleton Opera House, Bethlehem resident Mary Polaski, an abutter to a gravel pit in Littleton, said operations are already causing a nuisance. Applicant Chris Crowe seeks a special exception from the ZBA for the removal of sand and gravel. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — A gravel pit proposal on the edge of town, opposed by a number of abutters concerned and noise and truck traffic, has returned with a new application and a new public hearing.
A request for a special exception from the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment to excavate sand and gravel on a 2.2-acre portion of his 232-acre property at 173 Alder Brook Road is sought by Chris Crowe.
The request goes to a public hearing at 6 p.m. on April 11 at the Littleton Community House.
In November, Crowe sought a special exception to allow the commercial removal of loam, clay, sand, and gravel in a rural zone, near the town line of Bethlehem, where abutters in Bethlehem, just like in Littleton, were notified of Crowe’s new application and the upcoming hearing.
At the November hearing, though, Crowe said he using the pit that he began excavating a few years ago for personal use and is not selling the material excavated, but is using it to support his other businesses.
Under the town zoning ordinance, excavation for personal use is not a permitted use and is not allowed by special exception in a rural zone.
Only commercial excavation projects are allowed by special exception from the ZBA.
Crowe then proceeded at the November hearing to seek a special exception for commercial use, but town zoners said he didn’t have enough information on his application.
He withdrew the application with the intent to reapply and include more information.
After the November hearing, he was sent a cease-and-desist letter from the town zoning officer that required him to stop operations until he obtains the needed permits and approvals.
In his new application, Crowe said given the fact he is not proposing a commercial gravel pit, but is instead requesting to use the materials as part of his business operations, it is unclear that such a use rises to the level of being a commercial operation.
“Accordingly, the applicant reserves the right to argue this position,” he said.
According to the application, the nearest residence is 1,200 feet away from the pit and there is already an active commercial pit about .66 miles away.
Crowe said he anticipates generating 50 to 100 truck loads annually while his gravel pit is active.
The November hearing drew dozens of residents in opposition to Crowe’s plan.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.