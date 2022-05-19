Great Vermont Corn Maze Featured In Puzzle Book

The Great Vermont Corn Maze is a real “Puzzler.”
So confirms New York Times bestselling author A.J. Jacobs in his recently published book, “The Puzzler,” after spending four hours wandering through the big maze in 2020, only reaching the end with some hints from co-owner, Mike Boudreau.
The North Danville attraction, embarking on its 24th season this summer, is part of Jacobs’ book that he describes online as “a rollicking journey to understand the enduring power of puzzles: why we love them, what they do to our brains, and how they can improve our world.”
The journey led him to the Great Vermont Corn Maze and confirmation that it’s “the hardest Maze in America.”
Jacobs – for his research – and the Boudreaus – for the post book publication publicity – are fortunate that a maze materialized in 2020 for Jacobs to visit.
“Like many businesses and families, we had to decide if it would be safe for our family, our staff and our community to invite visitors to our farm during a pandemic,” said Mike Boudreau in an email. “And the decision was tough because we work 3 months without pay to create our attraction each year before we open August 1st and there was no way to know how bad COVID would be by then.”
He and his wife, Dayna, decided to move forward despite the pandemic, knowing that they could control the number of mazers and recognizing that walking a 24-acre maze was an ideal social-distancing activity.
The maze, which features a new course each year that forms a scene from a bird’s eye view, was created that year in appreciation of health care workers on the front line battling the pandemic. A giant “Thank You!” appeared within the corn stalks, along with continent shapes to form the world and a large caduceus, an image that has two snakes wrapped around a winged staff that serves as a symbol for the medical community.
The 2020 maze was already opened when Jacobs reached out to the Boudreaus.
“AJ found us by doing a search online for the ‘hardest maze in America’ and based on all the feedback about our maze he chose to include us,” said Mike Boudreau.
He described Jacobs’ visit.
“AJ was great,” Mike said. “While we do have a shorter maze that typically only takes about 40 minutes, AJ insisted on challenging our Big Maze. He really made a great attempt to solve the Big Maze. He tried a variety of strategies before having to take several clues from me and was finally able to solve the maze in about 4 hours.”
The author features a picture of an aerial view of the maze in the book and writes about his research before selecting the Great Vermont Corn Maze, making sure it wasn’t “just another maze.”
Said Mike Boudreau, “He goes on (in the book) to explain the stages of emotions he felt going through the maze which are similar to most people. These can include optimism, frustration, extreme frustration, resentment, bitterness, joy to name a few.
“At the end of our section he gets more philosophical based on our discussion where I describe to him how mazing is similar to life. How it is important to be flexible, accept that you might need a little help.”
The Boudreaus say they’re glad they offered their maze in 2020 despite the pandemic, not only for the entertainment it provided people in a time when there were fewer recreational options, but because it resulted in publicity in a book by a bestselling author. It benefits the region as a whole they say.
“This was another opportunity to shine a spotlight on the NEK,” said Mike.
The Puzzler is on sale and the Great Vermont Corn Maze will open for its 24th season on July 30, 2022. All tickets are sold online at www.vermontcornmaze.com.
The Boudreaus aren’t saying what this year’s maze design is because that’s the way mazers want it. “Our mazers never want to know what the maze will be. It has become a cult or maze thing. Mazers like to be surprised. They like to try and figure out what the picture/design is while hiking through the maze,” Mike said.
Over the years, the attraction has been seen on two national TV shows, numerous national news segments, a variety of publications and now, a best-selling book.
