Great Vermont Corn Maze Opens For 25th Year

DANVILLE — For the past 25 years, Mike and Dayna Boudreau have been creating a living sculpture/puzzle on their fifth-generation family farm, attracting, “corn-fusing” and “a-maizing” people with their Great Vermont Corn Maze.
“It was a slow start in the beginning,” explains Mike. “Our first few years, most people had never heard of a corn maze and few people understood what we were doing. Lots of people thought we were just selling sweet corn. It took a few years before people understood that we were creating a destination attraction.”
The Boudreaus’ hard work and creativity began to attract more and more attention. Every year, not only do they create an entirely new 24 acre maze but they build and add new photo ops and attractions within and around their maze.
Their creativity has been noticed. Their attraction has been featured on two syndicated TV shows, listing as the hardest maze in America by author AJ Jacobs in his best seller “The Puzzler.” The Great Vermont Corn Maze now attracts people from all over the world to the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.
“We now have third-generation mazers” adds Dayna. “We are an annual summer adventure for lots of people who had their first date or a honeymoon with us, and now those folks are like extended family.”
The place is more than just a corn maze. It covers 24 acres and includes two separate mazes. Over the past 25 years they have added a 28’ boat that “floats” on top of the corn, a 32’ underground tunnel within the maze, over 100’ of bridges, large photo ops like dinosaurs, dragons and black bears. There’s also a play area for little kids, the world’s first Barnyard Golf and friendly goats.
To celebrate their 25th anniversary, the Boudreaus’ have added a 2,800 square foot blacklight maze within the corn maze. “We call it the HIDENSEEK Maze” explains Dayna, who did all the painting for the new maze. Folks try and find all the gnomes and other things before solving the indoor maze and continuing back into the corn. “If people have issues with blacklights, there is also a way to skip this but it does mean skipping part of the maze,” Mike noted.
The Great Vermont Corn Maze attraction has something for most everyone who enjoy an outdoor adventure. It opened for its 25th year on July 29. The attraction is open six days a week and tickets are sold online. Walk ups are not recommended. For more information, go to vermontcornmaze.com.
