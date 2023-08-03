Great Vermont Corn Maze Opens For 25th Year

The Great Vermont Corn Maze is open for its 25th year with a raccoon-inspired maze and other new attractions. (Contributed photo)

DANVILLE — For the past 25 years, Mike and Dayna Boudreau have been creating a living sculpture/puzzle on their fifth-generation family farm, attracting, “corn-fusing” and “a-maizing” people with their Great Vermont Corn Maze.

“It was a slow start in the beginning,” explains Mike. “Our first few years, most people had never heard of a corn maze and few people understood what we were doing. Lots of people thought we were just selling sweet corn. It took a few years before people understood that we were creating a destination attraction.”

