BARTON — A group of volunteers and the founders of the nonprofit Greater Barton Arts are on a mission to improve the lives of the very youngest citizens of the Northeast Kingdom.
And that starts with the hope that a book of their very own can provide preschoolers.
That mission is the foundation of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library which recently approved the Barton Arts Center as an affiliate of the program. That means they can contribute donations and have books sent for free to participating children, explained Ed Helm, who spent his life working as a Civil Rights lawyer, and a founder of Greater Barton Arts with his wife, Adrien, a fine art painter and former reading teacher.
Dee McDowell, a neighbor of the Helms and the organization’s treasurer, said, “The goal … is to bring this program to every town in the Northeast Kingdom and every child age 0-5.”
Ed said there are seven states in the United States which endorse the program as part of public investment for young children, Delaware among them. He’s hoping that can be an important connection to First Lady Jill Biden, a teacher, to help the Dolly Parton Imagination Library gain traction and national investment.
“Fifteen years ago, the governor of Tennessee (where the Dolly Parton reading program began and is based) saw how effective the Dolly Parton program had been and said ‘we should have that throughout Tennessee, and he did that,” said Ed during an interview at the BAC. “In some of these states, they’re paying half the costs for each child, which is $26/year or $2.10 a month per child per book.”
Ed said, “A number of these (Dolly Parton affiliate programs, which the BAC just became) are paying half the costs, ($1.05/month/child) and the state chips in half.”
He said the arts center recently brought the idea of the program to Congressman Bernie Sanders, who expressed support for the idea and said he would happily speak to Dolly Parton about her reading program and expanding it to Vermont.
Ed said there are a handful of Dolly Parton affiliate programs in southern Vermont, but none in the NEK or northern tier that he’s familiar with.
Greater Barton Arts has begun sponsoring four villages in the Northeast Kingdom — Brownington, Irasburg, Morgan and Orleans — for children from those communities to begin receiving books through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income, according to the organization’s website, https://imaginationlibrary.com/about-us/
Arts Group Embarking On Goal To Get Books To Children
Ed said even in areas where the program exists and is available at no cost, there is sometimes not as high a percentage of children participating as the volunteers behind the effort would like to see, saying the fear is that the children “who most need the books may not be getting them.”
McDowell’s late mother was born in Barton and returned to the community in her retirement. McDowell said her daughter works in an alternative school and she understands how some families and children are really struggling and could use a bit of help and hope.
“We’re very, very excited about it,” said Ed, fighting tears at one point as he talked about watching videos of a little girl in a Southern state from an impoverished background who had endured trauma, talking about how her Dolly Parton books are her books and how even when she must move to different homes at times to be cared for, that her books are an important part of her life and they go with her as her prized possessions, they mean that much to her.
“To have some of the best artwork in the world in these picture books and to have stories being told … the wonderful thing about these books is all children can get them and we are very excited,” said Ed, holding up a famous title, Blueberries For Sal and another, which Dolly Parton requires be the very first book a child receives, The Little Engine That Could, a tale of resilience and hope and never giving up, as well as caring about others in need and helping them.
McDowell said the foundational principle of the Dolly Parton book program is that “every child deserves a chance.”
“I feel really strongly about that, too many kids are struggling,” said McDowell. “Life can be difficult for a lot of them and something like this can help every child and I think that’s so important.”
While Ed has his sights ultimately on a statewide adoption and participation in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, he is hoping to get the entire Congressional delegation jazzed about supporting the program, and said he’s calculated the costs for the entire Northeast Kingdom and the 0-5 age group — it would cost a little less than $80,000 a year for every child in that age bracket to receive one new book each month.
The information he’s gleaned from the Northeastern Vermont Development Association (NVDA) about population figures across the towns, villages and gores of the NEK shows some 3,026 children in the 0-5 age group. There are some 50 communities in all he’d like to bring the program to in the three counties, Caledonia, Essex and Orleans.
Of the just shy of $80,000 figure annually to make that happen, he said, “We probably know people who have spent that much money on a car or truck … given the importance of this, I don’t think it’s going to be too hard for people to say, ‘I’m in, here’s my $26 for one year…”
“It doesn’t take long for people to say, ‘I want it for my neighbors and for my town,’” said Ed, saying it’s possible that some communities may see special appropriations requests on their annual meeting warnings for the Dolly Parton program, as one vehicle to expand support for the undertaking. “I want to pull out all the stops … A kid is only two years old once.”
Ed stressed that kids who become good readers will have vastly different opportunities than their peers who struggle with reading.
McDowell said, “It’s not economically based, this can be something that anybody can get, there are no questions and you don’t have to be low-income to qualify … It’s for everyone, which is wonderful.”
To launch the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in the handful of towns that have so far signed on, Greater Barton Arts has been fundraising the past two months and collecting hundreds of signatures on petitions to demonstrate support for the initiative. To date, they’ve raised $15,000 for “making sure that those $26/year fees are covered for the children.
“I think we see our mission to make sure this gets started as quickly as possible in every town, village and gore in these three counties,” said Ed. “That’s the goal.”
Barton, Glover Libraries Also Participating In Program
In addition, the Glover Library is sponsoring children in Glover and West Glover independent of the Greater Barton Arts effort — the Barton Library is sponsoring children from Barton and Westmore. Both libraries are paying for those sponsorships for their communities to participate in the Dolly Parton program.
Corrina Skorker, a parent in Glover whose child recently received their first book, shared this with Toni Eubanks, the town’s librarian:
“The first book we received from the program was a classic, The Little Engine That Could. My two-year-old was enthused as he has just started with an interest in trains. This program is making an awesome addition to our small in-home library, and is encouraging all of us to read more,” said Skorker.
Eubanks, the director for both the Barton and Glover community libraries, said, “The Glover Public Library sponsors all children under 5 who live in Glover and West Glover. We started registering children in early May for the program. As of right now we have 12 children receiving books. We hope to increase that number as more families learn of the program and enroll their children.”
Eubanks continued, “In August, our trustees at the Barton Public Library also decided to become a partner with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and sponsor all children who live in Barton and Westmore.
Eubanks continued, “You can also call the libraries or stop by for the application. There is no limit, the children just have to live in one of the places that the library is sponsoring. The library’s responsibility is to enroll children into the program in the towns that we are sponsoring. The cost to the library is approximately $25 per child per year which covers the cost of the books at the negotiated wholesale prices.”
“I personally am incredibly thankful to work at two libraries that support this program in our area,” said Eubanks. “Our trustees at both the Glover Public Library and the Barton Public Library felt the importance of reading with children and want to support the programs that will bring books into their homes.”
Donations to help with the program can be sent to: Greater Barton Arts, P.O. Box 171, Barton, 05822 or 396 Main St., Barton 05822. There’s a donate button at the arts group’s website: http://www.greaterbartonarts.com Contributions are tax-deductible.
