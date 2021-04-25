When we think of James Taylor, most think of the celebrated musician, and not the James Taylor who stood atop Stratton Mountain waiting for the mist to clear from the summit.
It’s not certain what inspired him in the early 20th century, but as he stood on top of one of Vermont’s most celebrated summits, the idea for the Long Trail was born. It is the oldest long-distance hiking trail in the United States, stretching from the Massachusetts border in the south, north to Quebec.
The Green Mountain Club (GMC) was formed in 1901 to build and maintain the Long Trail, and today the trail stretches 271 miles along the spine of the Green Mountains, still maintained and preserved by the GMC.
In the early 2000’s, long after James Taylor stood on Stratton Mountain, a small group of Northeast Kingdom hikers in Orleans and Essex counties had its own vision. What resulted was the Northeast Kingdom Section of the Green Mountain Club, and work began to create trails, maintain existing ones, and build a cohesive hiking community which became the NEK Section, joining the other 13 statewide sections.
Although the NEK section is far from the actual Long Trail, it boasts its own network of 38 trails, including the recently-completed Kingdom Heritage Trail, a picturesque and meandering 20-mile backcountry path that stretches from Middle Mountain to Island Pond. In addition to the Kingdom Heritage Trail, there are many hikes for all abilities and ages throughout Orleans and Essex counties, and maps are available on the club website.
“When I moved to Newport from southern California in 2013, the NEK section of the Green Mountain Club was the perfect way to indulge my love for hiking and a great way to meet people,” said GMC Membership Coordinator Beth Barnes. “It’s our very own Magic Kingdom, without the crowds!”
The NEK section of over 100 members works together to keep the trails in good shape so others can enjoy them too. Like any non-profit, they depend on memberships and donations (go to nekgmc.org).
“There are so many things to love about hiking in the NEK, so we hope you’ll consider joining us for a hike, and also joining as a member,” Barnes says. “Hiking is free, it’s a great way to introduce children to the magic of nature and an easy way to meet new people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.