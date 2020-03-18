ST. JOHNSBURY — JC Penney, a national department store and the only such store in St. Johnsbury’s greatly depleted Green Mountain Mall, closed all its stores at 7 p.m. on Wednesday for two weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

Employees at the St. Johnsbury store clustered around the entrance Wednesday afternoon and said they will receive partial pay, depending on whether they are full or part-time. The staff encouraged shoppers coming in the door to get what they needed.

