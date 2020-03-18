Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
JC Penney at the Green Mountain Mall closed at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and will remain closed for two weeks. A number of customers came in to pay their credit card bills before the store closed temporarily, staff said on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
ST. JOHNSBURY — JC Penney, a national department store and the only such store in St. Johnsbury’s greatly depleted Green Mountain Mall, closed all its stores at 7 p.m. on Wednesday for two weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic crisis.
Employees at the St. Johnsbury store clustered around the entrance Wednesday afternoon and said they will receive partial pay, depending on whether they are full or part-time. The staff encouraged shoppers coming in the door to get what they needed.
