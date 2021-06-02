Green Mountain Power Requesting Rate Increase

COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power (GMP) filed a request with the Public Utility Commission (PUC) to increase base rates beginning Oct. 1 by 4.69 percent.
Base rates were held flat for the past year in response to the pandemic.
This filing marks the third and final year of what is called a “multi-year rate plan” (MYRP) where GMP forecasted annual rate increases at approximately 2.72 percent. If approved by regulators, customers will pay less than previously estimated, or about 2.47 percent averaged over the three years.
Mari McClure, GMP president and CEO, emphasized that the MYRP is about long-term predictability for customers.
“The primary focus for this three-year rate plan was to meet or improve rate projections for customers to ensure that costs are stable, and we have done that. This is especially important as we emerge from the pandemic,” McClure said. “To meet the moment, we are continually looking for ways to operate more efficiently and cost-effectively, while making critical investments in infrastructure so we can deliver highly reliable energy that is affordable and 100 percent renewable by 2030.”
The major driver behind GMP’s rate request is a significant increase in transmission costs tied to the New England grid, which accounts for nearly half of the rate filing, or 2.2 percent. The other half is made up of several items such as business taxes, investments, and other operating costs.
GMP will hold a public meeting open to all customers in mid-July, live on GMP’s Facebook page.
More information on the filing and GMP’s current regulation plan can be found at the PUC’s website: http://puc.vermont.gov/epuc-information/case-and-document-search. Regulators will now review this request. If approved, the new rates would take effect Oct. 1 and run through Sept. 30, 2022.
