Green Mountain Sporting Goods Owner Discusses Shutdown Impacts

The bills have stacked up. The income is gone. And Trish Jones worries about the future of her business, Green Mountain Sporting Goods in Derby.
The hunting and fishing outfitter has been closed for the past month during Vermont’s stay-at-home order, costing it approximately $50,000 in combined retail and gun show sales.
“Right now it’s one day at a time,” said Jones. “There’s not much else anybody can really do.”
Since the shutdown began, Jones has been denied federal aid, and was told her insurance policy does not cover pandemic-related losses. Lacking options, she has dipped into her personal savings to pay bills and attempted to refinance her home mortgage “for a little breathing room.”
She worries about the long-term damage COVID-19 will have on the local and global economy. In five weeks more than 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment, pushing joblessness to highest rate since the Great Depression.
“I understand and sympathize with the medical concern of this,” Jones said. “But I foresee a lot of people will lose their jobs, I foresee a lot of businesses that are closed aren’t going to reopen. I’m really concerned about Vermont’s economy and where we’re going to go from here.”
Jones and her fiance, Brien Lemois, opened the first Green Mountain Sporting Goods in Irasburg in 2012. In addition to selling firearms and fishing gear, they also manufacture rifles. It shares space with the family’s movie rental business, Nancy’s Video.
A year-and-a-half ago they opened a second Green Mountain Sporting Goods location on Route 5 in Derby, where Wal-Mart anchors a bustling retail area that draws thousands of people each day.
“We wanted to offer our services and products to a bigger clientele,” Jones said.
There were substantial up-front costs. Jones took out a $60,000 loan for inventory and “used all of my extra savings just to get the building up and running,” she said.
“We were just starting to make headway, just starting to have visitors know where we were, and then this happens,” she said.
After Gov. Phil Scott ordered all non-essential businesses to close last month, Jones sought assistance. It proved difficult to find.
She submitted applications to the U.S. Small Business Administration for two emergency loan programs: The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance.
Her PPP application was denied and her disaster loan application, which would award $1,000 per employee up to $10,000, remains under consideration. Green Mountain Sporting Goods would receive the minimum because Jones is the company’s lone paid staffer.
“That means if I ever hear back, I will only get a $1,000 advance, which doesn’t cover the rent,” she said.
Meanwhile she contacted her insurance company and tried to enact her loss of business insurance. They responded that COVID-19 was not a covered loss, she said.
“I’m still stuck paying my insurance, mortgage, utilities and the loan I took out to open up the [Derby store],” said Jones. “I’ve dipped into what I have personally to help cover it.”
“To be 100 percent honest, depending on how long this lasts, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to open [the Derby store] again.”
Vermont has started to re-open business in a slow and methodical fashion.
Last week Gov. Phil Scott announced that manufacturing, distribution and interior construction can resume with a maximum of five employees in one location. He also said outdoor retail space, previously restricted to curbside or delivery, can allow in-person shopping with a maximum of 10 people (customers and staff).
Jones said Gov. Scott has “done the best he can” during the pandemic response. (With the exception of his decision to support fishing, but close fishing supply stores). But she remains concerned about the potentially long-lasting, far-reaching impacts of the ongoing shutdown.
“The sooner we can get back to work, the better off we’re all going to be,” she said.
The original Green Mountain Sporting Goods and Nancy’s Video share a building along Route 5 in Irasburg. The sporting goods store remains open on a limited schedule to allow for gun manufacturing. The video store might close permanently because its film distributor has ceased operation due to COVID-19.
“I fear that Vermont’s last video store will end up closing because of this,” Jones said.
At the rear of the property is the home that Jones and Lemois share with two of their three children (the oldest moved out), two nephews and Lemois’ mother-in-law.
Their lives has been turned upside down with business closings, remote learning, social distancing, and uncertainty about the future.
They are doing the best they can, she said.
And they’re not alone. Jones pointed to friends who are self-employed and who have not yet received their federal stimulus checks or been approved for unemployment. She noted the number of people who have lost jobs locally.
“There are a lot of people that are trying to figure out how they are going to pay rent or get food for their kids,” Jones said. “We’re all just trying to hold on.”
