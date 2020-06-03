Green Mountain United Way has recently released the first round of granted funds from its COVID-19 Emergency Relief & Response Fund to non-profit organizations providing services to residents affected by the COVID-19 crisis throughout its service region including Caledonia, Essex, Orleans, Orange and Washington counties. Grants totaling more than $17,000 went out to 14 organizations serving communities in these five counties.
“The local organizations across our service area were able to shift rapidly to address the immediate and ongoing needs of Vermonters during the response to COVID-19. Many of these organizations extended services well beyond their normal capacity to ensure that those in need of critical support like food, housing, health care and essential infant/baby items were helped. They saw the challenge and stepped up without hesitation. We knew that we had to act in a similar fashion and get them the immediate support they needed. We are so grateful that the generosity of our donors allowed the United Way to be there for them as they are for the community.” said Tawnya Kristen, executive director at Green Mountain United Way.
The following Northeast Kingdom organizations received between $750 and $2000 in granted funds per organization, the list below details the organization and their grant focus areas:
Burke Senior Meal Site: Purchase of kitchen equipment to support increased meal demand.
Catamount Film & Arts: Production of PPE for healthcare & community, employee support.
Danville Senior Activity Center: Materials to package meals for seniors to meet increased demand.
East Burke School: Digital equipment to connect students to remote education.
North Country Hospital: Support for furloughed workers and families.
Town of Charleston: Continued service of emergency food for seniors in West Charleston.
Umbrella: Food for seniors, shift in continuation of services for those impacted by domestic violence.
Lamoille Family Center & United Way Lamoille County: Creation and distribution of education packets for homebound families in Caledonia County.
A complete list of grantees, regional focus and project focus can be found on Green Mountain United Way’s website at https://www.gmunitedway.org/blog/covid-19-grants-1/ and will be updated as more grants are distributed.
