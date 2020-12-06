COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power (GMP) is alerting customers about a sudden increase in scam calls that came along Saturday, Dec. 5.

The scammers claim to be from GMP and demand immediate payment and threaten to cut off power. “Your local power company would never do that,” stated GMP’s Kristen Carlson on Saturday. “If you receive a call like that, just hang up - it is a scam.”

