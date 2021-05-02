All over the region, blustery weather greeted Green Up Day participants Saturday morning. While the full tally is still out as to how much was collected, feedback from a cross section of towns depicted a lot of activity.
People volunteering along Red Village Road and Severance Hill Road in Lyndonville said there was much to be picked up. “We just came from New Boston Road and came across a site where a lot [of trash] had been dumped. We got some of it in that pickup truck but there’s a lot more there,” said local resident Barb Follett pointing to a pickup truck parked across the street filled with tires and other debris. Follett was working with Julie Kuk, also of Lyndonville. There was a lot to pick up at both locations, Kuk noted, “but I’m not picking up cigarette butts, there’s too many of those.”
Carol Breen, also of Lyndonville, was tending one side of nearby Severance Hill Road, a section she’s maintained for the past five years. “There’s a piece of plastic hanging from a [nearby] tree that bugs me every time I drive by it,” she said while using a hook to pick up debris. “I’m unsure how I’ll get it down but I’ll get to it,” she said with a smile, adding there was a little more in the way of general roadside refuse than she’s seen.
Waterford residents were still bringing sacks to the transfer station on Sunday, said volunteer Robin Migdelany. “We won’t know how much we collected, but we had a good turnout, about 60 participants,” she said. “It was cold – we had snow here – but just as it was ending at noon, it got a lot warmer.”
Rob Begin, his wife Nicole and daughter Emilie took on the Stiles Pond section of Route 18 in Waterford on Sunday, their yearly participation in Green Up Day. “Lot of stuff on both sides of the road,” he said. “They started at the pulloff end of the pond, I was at the other end and we met in the middle. We ended up with close to a dozen sacks of trash. Cans and bottles were the biggest thing, but there was also the fast food wrappers and all of that.” The most interesting find of the day was an old baby carriage, he noted.
Danville Green Up Day coordinator Shannon Pelletier noted the cold as well, “But most of our Green Up Days are like that,” she said. “Most people here have been doing it for years and years. This year, like last year, we kept it minimal because of COVID. We did want to everybody to participate as much as they could, and we wanted to streamline it as best we could for everyone’s safety.”
Some 175 bags had been collected, Pelletier said on Sunday evening. The day was also held in conjunction with Bulky Waste Day, in which dumpsters were set up at the so-called “stump dump” on Bruce Badger Memorial Highway for residents to dispose of stumps, refuse from yard cleanup. “We ask people to bring their [Green Up Day] sacks to the stump dump and not leave them on the road,” she said.
