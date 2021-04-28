Green Up Vermont Teams Up With Woodsy Owl

With Green Up Day celebrating its 51st year Saturday, attracting new generations and keeping the activity of cleaning up litter exciting is an ongoing commitment and fun sort of challenge for Green Up Vermont coordinators.

“To attract the elementary-aged kids, we are excited to team up with the U.S. Forest Service’s very own Woodsy Owl – the mascot who chirps ‘Give a Hoot, Don’t Pollute,’” stated Green Up Vermont’s Executive Director Kate Alberghini.

“By providing the various levels of fun around picking up litter, Green Up Day will continue for generations to come which is so important for not only the state of Vermont but also to our environment worldwide. If we instill the mindset of pride in clean surroundings, the necessity to act to take care of our environment, and the mental ethos of giving back to our communities, we will be creating generations that will take care of our planet no matter where they end up living.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments