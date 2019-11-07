Sasha McCullough, a 42-year-old resident of Greensboro Bend, was accused of driving under the influence Nov. 2 on I-89 near South Burlington.
According to Vermont State Police, McCullough was stopped around 1:23 a.m. after troopers allegedly observed motor vehicle violations. She showed signs of impairment, police said, and was subsequently taken into custody to the Williston State Police barracks.
