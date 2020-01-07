Matthew Haggis, a 38-year-old Craftsbury resident, was involved in a single-vehicle crash Dec. 21 in the area of East Craftsbury and Circus roads in Greensboro. Hardwick Police responded to the scene and found that Haggis lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the ledge just off the East Craftsbury Road. Haggis suffered minor injuries as a result.
Greensboro Fire also responded to the scene.
