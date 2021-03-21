GREENSBORO — Greensboro Free Library is hosting an astronomy program, “What’s Up In The Sky Now?” March 25 with Bobby Farlice-Rubio, science educator from the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury.
Set for 6:30-7:30 p.m., “We’ll learn about what we can see with our eyes in the spring skies: constellations, planets, the moon, and sky-related events,” says Greensboro Youth Librarian Emily Purdy about this wide-ranging exploration of space. “We will explore many topics of interest. Questions from the audience are strongly encouraged!”
The program is free, for all ages, and in collaboration with the Barton and Glover libraries. Pre-registration is not required but it is helpful. Contact greensborokids@gmail.com for more information.
