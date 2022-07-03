GREENSBORO — On a weekend that celebrates Americans’ independence, over a hundred people gathered in Greensboro Saturday morning to raise money and awareness for the citizens of Ukraine that are fighting for their own freedom.
An auction was held on the green adjacent to the town hall, following Greensboro’s Funky Fourth Parade; with the entirety of the proceeds going towards the Save The Children Ukraine Crisis Fund.
The auction raised $10,122, more than doubling the initial goal of $5,000. That amounted was then matched dollar-for-dollar by an anonymous donor, bringing the day’s total to $20,244.
“I think everybody is really happy with what we raised today,” Greensboro select board member David Kelley said. “But the truth of the matter is, when you look at the need in Ukraine, what we’ve done is just a drop in the bucket.”
Kelley, who was very involved in the organization and execution of the event from start to finish, looked back on a quote from Robert Kennedy that inspired him through this process.
“The quote has stuck with me all my life,” Kelley said. “It goes, ‘every time one person stands up against oppression they send out a ripple of hope, and when a thousand ripples cross each other they create a wave so powerful that it can tear down the biggest walls of oppression.’
The hope for Kelley and everyone else that made the auction possible, is that other communities around the state, country, and world are doing similar efforts to inflict change and provide assistance.
“Despite January 6 (the attack on the U.S. Capitol), I think the vast majority of the people in our country are fiercely committed to democratic institutions and the things the Ukrainians are fighting for. I think many people across the world feel that way. There are so many tragedies and so much suffering in the world, but I do think there is something about the crisis and the war in Ukraine which has touched many people’s hearts deeply because it is people fighting desperately for rights that are so key to our own country, being democracy and independence.”
On Saturday, it was also very clear that many people in Greensboro and surrounding areas felt that way, too. Following the parade, residents, summer visitors and even out-of-towners flocked to the auction tent to take part in a picnic, free ice cream and most importantly the fundraiser.
Over 80 items were auctioned off, all of which were received by donation for the event. Some items included a bamboo fly rod, a breakdown travel bicycle, a snow blower, many antiques, and handcrafted woodwork, glasswork and metal work. The top-selling item of the day was a metal sculpture created and donated by Greensboro’s town moderator, Tim Nisbet that sold for $700.
Nisbet also stepped up and served as the auctioneer for the day.
“To me it was very encouraging that this many people came to take part in such a worthy cause,” Nisbet said. “There was a sea of folks that came and showed their support and it was great.”
“Greensboro is a really unique community and our summer community is incredibly generous,” Kelley added. “We’re a very small town, but human beings are really funny. There is just this incredibly generous side to most people and sometimes, I think, forces come together and it shows itself.”
Part of that sea of support was a sponsoring family from Albany, that is hosting a Ukrainian family of eight. Nisbet said that the family had only arrived two days ago, yet came to Greensboro show their support — including being in the parade and speaking to auction-goers through the aid of an interpretor.
“It just really made it come home,” Nisbet said. “As David Kelley said originally, this is all about democracy and the freedom that we have and we need to pass it on.”
Yanna Walder, a Ukrainian woman that lives in Montpelier was also present. She has been doing everything she can to help her home country and has raised over $100,000 through her own fundraising efforts thus far.
Walder is going back to Ukraine at the end of August and Kelley is hoping that they will be able to find a small sister-town that they can create some sort of working partnership as they continue to fight through this ongoing crisis.
The Save The Children Ukraine Crisis Fund was chosen as the fundraiser recipient in large part because the organization’s chairman of the board, Brad Erwin, has a summer home in Greensboro. Kelley said they wanted to select an organization that had someone that they could work with and talk to personally throughout the process.
There will be a concert held on December 18 to continue to the fundraising efforts for Ukraine at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. Encouraged by the weekend’s success, Kelley says the goal is to raise even more money than what the auction brought in.
