Groton 4-H’er Shows Pullet In 4-H Virtual Poultry Show

Amos Dedam, of Groton, showed his Barred Rock pullet in the 4-H Virtual Poultry Show, Aug. 8. (Courtesy Photo)

A Groton 4-H’er was among the participants in the 4-H Virtual Poultry Show, Aug. 8.

Amos Dedam, a member of the Caledonia Critters and Kids 4-H Club in Danville, showed his Barred Rock pullet in the show, earning a red ribbon. 4-H teen Noelani Rupp of South Burlington, a member of the Feathered Friends 4-H Club, also in South Burlington, served as the judge.

