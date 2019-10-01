Nicholas Gordon, a 23-year-old Groton resident, was accused of driving on a criminally suspended license Sept. 23 in Barnet.
Vermont State Police troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on West Main Street in Barnet and allegedly found through investigation that Gordon had a criminally suspended driver’s license. Gordon was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Nov. 18.
