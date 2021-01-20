Groton Man Indicted For Multiple Charges, Including Car Theft In Haverhill

Douglas W. White Jr.

A Groton, Vt. man has been indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on charges of stealing a car and leading police on a high-speed chase that put other motorists at risk and led to a police chief nearly getting struck by the vehicle.

Douglas W. White Jr., 30, faces a Class B felony count of burglary, a Class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking, and two Class B felony counts of reckless conduct for using the vehicle as a deadly weapon in the manner in which he drove it.

