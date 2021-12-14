Two Groton residents were found guilty of interfering with hunters on November 22, in Caledonia Superior Court following an incident
According to Vermont Fish & Game officials, Topsham resident Theodore Shumway and two companions were hunting black bears with hounds in the 26,000-acre Groton State Forest near Noyes Pond on October 9, 2021. A bear led the hounds onto private property before it climbed a tree. The hunters entered the woods from Buzzy’s Road and retrieved the hounds, leaving the bear in the tree.
When he returned to his truck, officials say, Shumway encountered Donna Babic and Betty Eastman releasing air from the tires of his truck. Shumway accosted the pair and an argument ensued, officials say.
One of the women reportedly released a German Shepherd from their vehicle which attacked and injured one of the leashed hounds. The hound required veterinary care, officials said.
Vermont State Troopers responded to an emergency call from Shumway to defuse the situation. A subsequent investigation by a Vermont State Game Warden found the licensed and permitted bear hunters to be acting lawfully. On November 11, the game warden cited Babic and Eastman with interfering with hunting, fishing or trapping.
Babic and Eastman were each fined $262 and will lose their license privileges for fishing, hunting and trapping for a year.
“Vermonters don’t always agree on wildlife management, especially when it comes to big game,” said Colonel Jason Batchelder, Fish and Wildlife’s Chief Game Warden. “Even so, I would ask that Vermonters respect one another’s constitutional right to hunt. Intentionally interfering with legal hunters in any fashion will result in court action, especially in a potentially dangerous fashion as we saw in this case.”
The department supports public engagement with wildlife management through appropriate channels, including town government, the legislature, and the Fish and Wildlife Board.
“Managing Vermont’s wildlife for a public with diverse values is a challenge and a privilege,” said Commissioner Christopher Herrick. “I encourage all Vermonters to join me in remembering our shared passion for wildlife, no matter how different our practices or approaches may be, and to remain civil and respectful as we discuss these important conservation issues.”
