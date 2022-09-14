LITTLETON — A broad swath of the North Country community turned out to the Littleton Area Learning Center on Wednesday for the ceremonial groundbreaking for a new 10,000-square-foot advanced technology facility at the Littleton campus of the White Mountains Community College.

The $7.3 million project, a public-private initiative that will provide space for several in-demand vocational programs — among them energy technology, welding, industrial mechanics, and the centerpiece, diesel heavy equipment — is expected to be complete next spring and ready for occupancy for the fall 2023 semester.

