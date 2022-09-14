LITTLETON — A broad swath of the North Country community turned out to the Littleton Area Learning Center on Wednesday for the ceremonial groundbreaking for a new 10,000-square-foot advanced technology facility at the Littleton campus of the White Mountains Community College.
The $7.3 million project, a public-private initiative that will provide space for several in-demand vocational programs — among them energy technology, welding, industrial mechanics, and the centerpiece, diesel heavy equipment — is expected to be complete next spring and ready for occupancy for the fall 2023 semester.
Some 100 people — the WMCC leadership team, trustees with the Community College System of New Hampshire, local economic development leaders, elected officials and community college students — to celebrate a project conceived nearly a decade ago.
The new space that will be built behind the learning center building fulfills a mission to train the next generation workforce for skilled high-paying jobs, meet employer needs, and help drive the region’s economy in the decades ahead.
“Today is a special day,” said District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney. “Today is really building the future of our workforce.”
Whether the new crop of students will work in auto mechanics, diesel heavy equipment, nursing, welding, plumbing, electrical, or other trades, they will all be needed, he said.
“We value what you do,” said Kenney. “In order for our society and our economy to grow in the future, our young workforce has got to pick up the trades.”
Taylor Caswell, the commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs (BEA), said when one thinks about investments in communities, education and training are at the top of the list.
“The community college system statewide has played a critical role for the continued advancement of our economy,” he said. “So much of the trajectory of New Hampshire’s economy right now is based in a workforce that is well-developed and is educated and trained in things that are specific to the economic needs of the region.”
It’s critical to meet the needs of local employers said Caswell, who added that the Littleton Industrial Park provides about 1,300 jobs, most of which will require training at a facility like the one being built.
“This is the embodiment of what we try to do statewide,” he said.
WMCC President Chuck Lloyd said Wednesday’s turnout, which included several dozen WMCC students, is “what community looks like.”
“I come from a place of gratitude in thanking each and every one of you for what you’ve done to get us here today,” he said. “Every single one of you had something to do with this. Students, this is about you, and making sure we have all of the opportunities for you … The reason we’re here is because we want to make sure that you have a state-of-the-art facility and you’re working with the equipment that you will see out there on day one.”
Among the many stakeholders he thanked were the New Hampshire Legislature for authorizing $5 million in the state capital budget for the new facility; the BEA; Colby Engineering for completing the design; Engelberth Construction for doing the build; Milton CAT, a Londonderry heavy equipment firm, for making a significant $225,000 investment; the Community College System of New Hampshire trustees; and his college leadership team.
After searching for sites in Littleton for expansion, the CCSNH board settled on the WMCC campus along Union Street, which it then purchased in 2021 after leasing for two decades.
“We have great programs here already,” said Lloyd. “We have LNA [licensed nursing assistant], we have sciences labs here, and we also moved up the LPN [licensed practical nurse] program from River Valley to meet a need.”
As WMCC’s current space at the Littleton campus is being renovated, the work on the new building will begin.
“Simultaneously, we are going to put up a 10,000-square-foot facility to house our diesel heavy equipment technology facility and we’re also going to have ten welding booths in there to bring welding to the area,” said Lloyd. “Upstairs on the Milton mezzanine, we are going to have an IT lab and industrial mechanical space.”
Katharine Bogles Shields, chair of the CCSNH board of trustees, said the Littleton project adds a new dimension to the definition of community and will create a vibrant community of teachers and learners.
“Chuck and his team have done an extraordinary job,” she said. “Local and regional advocates jumped on board and championed this project … “What you’ve invested in is that moment when a person senses the possibility of learning a skill and giving back to their community.”
Gov. Chris Sununu said the WMCC expansion is the perfect example of a public-private partnership and is a model for the state.
“This is awesome,” he said. “We’ve been talking about this for a long time … This is a huge opportunity for this area in particular, and it’s great for the state.”
New Hampshire is the only state in the Northeast that is growing in population and it will have a growing demand for the skills that will be taught at WMCC in Littleton, said Sununu
“We have to grow the programs and the skills of the workforce, and these are high-paying skilled jobs that our businesses are looking for so we can keep that economic engine driving forward,” he said. “When you talk about the welding, when you talk about the diesel program, there is a lot of high demand … You guys have really done a phenomenal job. As a governor, I can take this model to other parts of the state. It’s really important for us.”
In a letter read by Chuck Henderson, special assistant for policy and projects to U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, Shaheen said the advanced technology building “represents a giant step forward for the college, for students of the North Country, and for meeting the future workforce needs to strengthen the New Hampshire economy.”
“Strong partnerships are key,” she said. “This addition will house an expansion of the college’s legendary welding program … The diesel heavy equipment technology program is destined to flourish in this new facility … The innovation lab will develop opportunities to train workers for jobs in emerging technologies right here in Littleton.”
Lloyd thanked Shaheen for helping to secure a $350,000 Northern Borders Regional Commission grant.
Speakers on Wednesday also included Calen Colby, president of Colby Engineering; Pete McNamara, president of the New Hampshire Automobile Dealers Association; Chris Milton, president of Milton CAT; and Pierre LeBlanc, president and CEO of Engelberth Construction Inc., who said he is working with local subcontractors for the build.
“We are trying to employ as many locals as we can,” said LeBlanc.
WMCC had been hoping to break ground earlier in 2022, first in February and then in April, but faced supply chain challenges and inflating costs, specifically the cost of steel, Lloyd said after Wednesday’s event.
Some of the wait was also because subcontractors were busy, and since WMCC wanted to use local people, it waited until they were finished with other projects, he said.
“It’s all locally sourced, it’s all local contractors,” said Lloyd.
To adjust for costs, some modifications to the design were made while keeping the footprint of 10,000 square feet.
“We adjusted our interior a little bit just based on the cost and took some different avenues to try to save some money,” said Lloyd. “We offset inflationary costs with grants, and we’re also continuing our Building Community Initiative.”
That initiative, a fund-raiser, allows those in the community to offer contributions to support the new facility.
In addition, the Tillotson Fund provided $114,000 to cover the costs of equipment that will go inside the new facility.
“We are really getting there,” said Lloyd. “It’s exciting to be building in the community. It’s been a long time coming.”
