WATERFORD — A grassroots effort is taking shape to clean up a troubled boat launch and picnic area.
Stakeholders are in the early stages of establishing a community action group to address chronic vandalism at the Great River Hydro boat launch located at the end of Old County Road.
Leading the fight is resident Jennifer Smith, who said the destructive behavior began in 2020 and has gotten worse.
This year mischief makers have disconnected a ramp to a floating dock, tipped over porta-potties, left unattended fires, and covered the picnic tables, dock and surrounding rocks with graffiti.
“There have been ongoing instances almost every weekend,” she said.
Smith has been in regular contact with multiple law enforcement agencies and Great River Hydro about the problem. However, their response has been compromised by staffing shortages.
At a loss for how to proceed, Smith approached the Select Board on Tuesday.
She asked for a board member to join the emerging volunteer effort, in hopes of making it more official and more effective.
“I can’t do anything more. I’m at the end of what I can ask people to do,” she said. “My hope is that we can come up with a group that is willing to work together on this and would include at least one [Select Board] member, so that we have some sort of authority.”
Select Board Chair Gary Allard lamented that the boat launch was private property, and the town had no authority over it.
However, Vice Chair Michael Barrett agreed that a grassroots effort was worthwhile, and offered to participate.
Even if a community advocacy group had no authority, he said, they could shine a spotlight on the problem and deter future bad acts.
He said a similar effort took place in the 1990s when the boat launch was similarly used for wanton activities.
Doing so, he said, would prevent Great River Hydro from closing the boat launch due to liability issues.
“That’s what nobody wants,” Barrett said.
While the grassroots effort takes shape, Great River Hydro is already planning its response.
Matt Cole, a community relations representative for Great River Hydro, said the company has already removed the porta-potties (which were actually set on fire last year), and will consider installing a gate and closing the area earlier than the current 9:30 p.m. curfew.
Smith also suggested that surveillance cameras be installed.
“We’re working the best we can with law enforcement but everyone is short-staffed, even us,” he said. “I’m not sure what more we can do without cooperation from law enforcement.”
The Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department is contracted to patrol all four of Great River Hydro’s boat launches along the Connecticut River in Waterford.
However, the CCSD faces a staffing shortage which limits their ability to conduct patrols, said Capt. James Hemond.
“I know short-staffed sounds like an excuse. But the fact of the matter is we have five or six available deputies to staff everything we do. We have construction, we have court, we have several details that we have to fill,” said Hemond, a lifelong Waterford resident.
CCSD works in cooperation with Vermont State Police and Vermont Fish and Game, but those agencies cover large territories and their response time for a low-priority call could be up to an hour, Hemond said.
He said it was important for all three agencies to coordinate regular patrols of the boat launch in order to provide maximum coverage, but acknowledged it was an imperfect system.
“I know it’s frustrating. I can only imagine,” he said.
Smith expressed optimism that a coordinated effort between local residents, town officials, law enforcement, and Great River Hydro could make a difference.
If they bring enough attention to the issue, maybe those responsible for wrecking the boat launch will think twice, she said.
“I hope if we can get enough presence there, that people will decide that’s not the place to go vandalize.”
