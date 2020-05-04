LYNDON CENTER — Members of VSCS Thrive! hope to help save the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) and make higher education sustainable.
The organization was borne from a group formed in recent weeks to fight the closure of Northern Vermont University (NVU) in Lyndon and Johnson, as well as the Randolph campus of the Vermont Technical College (VTC).
On behalf of VSCS Thrive!, NVU-Lyndon physics professor Ben Luce said, “We are now moving on to phase two of our grassroots campaign to save NVU and VTC, and the Vermont State Colleges as a whole.”
VSCS Thrive! represents students, faculty, staff, and the communities surrounding each college, said Luce. Their mission is to organize and apply pressure on elected officials to preserve and enhance Vermont State Colleges.
“This is necessary because the faculty and staff unions are not allowed to strike, and therefore simply have no real leverage in Montpelier …And frankly, a more broad-based group that includes community representation is also called for now, as we have seen,” Luce said.
Luce said the level of state funding to the system must be addressed. “Vermont has only been funding the state colleges at a 17% level, which places us essentially last in the nation.”
The group’s current effort will seek pledges of support from elected officials and candidates for the doubling of revenue from the state.
“The public needs to realize that NVU and VTC Randolph are not likely going to survive in anything close to their present form unless we can restore stability and continuity, both of which have now been severely damaged the former Chancellor and the Board of Trustees, along with a permanent, sustainable level of funding,” Luce said.
College system Chancellor Jeb Spaulding announced with three days notice plans to recommend to the VSCS Board of Trustees on April 20 a plan to shutter the three campuses.
The board delayed the action, but heard the presentation, in which Spaulding painted a grim picture of the system’s finances, which already were pekid but crashed quickly during the coronavirus pandemic; the VSCS system has had to refund more than $5.6 million in room and board costs, and Spaulding forecast as high as a $10 million hole for the system.
The recommendation was rescinded two days later, on April 22, amid major statewide backlash.
Now officials are hoping to restore some faith in the system for students considering the college campuses this fall. On Saturday evening, a joint statement was issued about the future of the VSCS by House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Senate Pro Tem Tim Ashe.
“We are committed to ensuring that educational opportunities are available at all Vermont State College campuses in the fall,” they wrote.
Ashe and Johnson praised the VSCS Board for delaying action, and halting the plan to close campuses.
A plan for bridge funding for this year is being developed as a transitional plan, the legislators noted, saying a multi-institutional working group will “consider options for a vibrant higher education system beyond 2021.”
“Vermont State Colleges plays a critical role in strengthening the economic and human development of Vermont and Vermonters, and a measured, thoughtful transition will prevent a devastating vacuum of educational opportunities and jobs in significant rural areas of the state,” said Ashe and Johnson.
In a Monday news release, the state colleges system announced its thanks to legislative leaders for pledging financial support over the weekend to keep all campuses open for the coming school year, and for urging students to return.
Zdatny, the interim chancellor, stated in the announcement. “ We are eager to move forward with plans to address our current financial challenges so that we can assure everyone in the VSCS family that we are open and secure now and well into the future.”
“The real work lies ahead as we ensure our campuses and academic offerings remain relevant and consistent with what our students and our economy require. We know we cannot continue as we have, however, if we work together, I know we can make changes that will strengthen the System for the benefit of our state,” Zdatny stated.
