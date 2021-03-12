Group Of 28 Seeks To Stop Virtual Town Meeting

A last-ditch effort to stop Haverhill’s virtual town meeting is underway.
Twenty-eight “concerned community members” have called for people to “vote no” on Article 2 during Saturday’s walk-through vote.
Rejection of Article 2, which OK’s an alternate town meeting format during COVID-19, would invalidate the entire virtual meeting process and nullify all 33 warrant articles, except for elections.
The Group of 28 feels a virtual meeting disenfranchises voters. They support an in-person meeting sometime before the Sept. 1 state deadline.
However, there could be far-reaching financial consequences.
In all likelihood, a special town meeting would be restricted to the operating budget, and all other appropriations requests would be shelved until 2022, according to a legal opinion from town counsel.
‘VOTE NO’
The Group of 28 made their case in full-page newspaper advertisements in local newspapers, including The Bridge Weekly.
In those ads, they said a ‘no’ vote “sends a clear message to the Select Board that we, the voters, demand a traditional town meeting where we can all have our voices heard together at the same time.”
The Group of 28 includes state Rep. Rick Ladd and all but one member of the advisory town budget committee.
They said the virtual town is “a significant change in how we conduct our annual meeting” and “is exactly how we lose our voice and control.”
They said “several” warrant articles such as Article 4 (which proposes that the Select Board appoint members of the Advisory Budget Committee rather than the Town Moderator) and Article 6 (authorizing Selectmen to appoint the town treasurer, rather than voters) required lengthy public discussion.
WHY VIRTUAL?
The Board of Selectmen voted 5-0 in favor of a virtual meeting last fall.
Following a vote to reconsider on March 6, Selectmen continued to support the virtual meeting by a 3-2 margin, with Chairman Darwin Clogston and members Matthew Bjelobrk and Fred Garofalo voting in favor.
Explaining their vote, all three pointed to lingering uncertainty. There is no guarantee that COVID-19 conditions will improve and New Hampshire’s state of emergency will be lifted in time to accommodate an in-person meeting later this year, they said.
“There’s no end in sight,” Bjelobrk said.
In addition, they said in-person meeting requirements during COVID-19 were overly burdensome.
“You have to have a location that can house all 3,200 registered voters, six feet apart,” Garofalo said.
All three called the virtual Town Meeting process an acceptable, if imperfect, solution.
In between two on-line meetings, there was a 40-hour public comment period. Based on that feedback, Selectmen discussed, debated and amended warrant articles during the second session.
The decision was made to ensure the safety and well-being of Haverhill residents during the pandemic, they said.
In response to concerns that the decision to hold a virtual meeting was politically motivated, Assistant Town Manager Jennifer Boucher said, “I have not gotten the impression that they are trying to push any agenda.”
LADD SINGLED OUT
Ladd, who co-sponsored House Bill 1129 which permitted optional meeting procedures during COVID, explained his reasons for siding with the Group of 28.
“We asked the Select Board to do what the governor’s emergency order allows them to do, and have the meeting later on in the summer when hopefully COVID has calmed down,” he said, adding, “I signed on simply because I think it’s the proper thing to allow an in-person meeting where you can meet face-to-face and discuss the issues. And there are pretty heady issues.”
In response, Clogston addressed a statement to Ladd during the second virtual town meeting session on Thursday.
In the statement, Clogston said he was “disheartened and confused” to see Ladd’s opposition to Article 2, considering his sponsorship of HB 1129.
“To see your name supporting a ‘no’ on Article 2 in the Town of Haverhill’s upcoming Town Meeting, because we are ‘losing our voice’ due to [the virtual town meeting] is a bizarre turnabout and proves to voters that you will flip flop your stance on issues as it suits you,” Clogston said, adding, “As my current state representative … I expect better from you.”
SPECIAL TM LIMITATIONS
The rejection of Article 2 could have far-reaching fiscal consequences.
In a legal opinion dated March 3, town counsel Mitchell Municipal Group said the town had two options under HB 1129 if Article 2 failed: Proceed with the 2020 approved budget amount, or hold a special town meeting to vote on the 2021 proposed budget.
In addition, the town could pursue the traditional special town meeting process under RSA 31:5. However, such an approach would be far-fetched.
Special town meetings — either called by the Board of Selectmen or petitioned by 50 or more voters — cannot take up any spending articles unless (1) half the registered voters appear and vote or (2) selectmen obtain emergency permission from the superior court.
Neither is likely.
A 50% turnout would be unheard of, and the superior court is unlikely to grant emergency permission because the town would be unable to demonstrate an “emergency” as defined by the statute, said Walter Mitchell of Mitchell Municipal Group.
