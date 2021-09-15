Group Raises $170 For Powers Park
Many donated to improve the Powers Park tennis courts and bring pickleball to Lyndonville four months ago. The group raised $170 for the Alzheimer's Association in a Sept. 12 round-robin tournament. Pictured are high scorers Brenda Lacroix and Gloria Greenwood (Courtesy photo)

