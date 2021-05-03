Essential infrastructure.
That’s how Jody Fried, Executive Director of Catamount Arts, described Vermont’s $1 billion arts and culture industry.
He said the creative sector was as important as highways and high-speed internet to the state’s economy — and should be funded accordingly.
“We believe that arts, culture and creativity are just as essential to Vermont’s future as roads, bridges and broadband,” he said.
Fried spoke Monday during the online launch party for CreateVT, a comprehensive plan for the state’s creative sector.
More than 200 attended the event, which included the Vermont government, cultural and business leaders.
Developed over three years by the Vermont Creative Network, CreateVT makes the case that creativity is key to the state’s cultural and economic vitality.
It provides a roadmap for state and local investment in Vermont’s artists, businesses, facilities, and creative entrepreneurs.
It can be viewed at vermontartscouncil.org/vermont-creative-network.
The plan was initiated prior to COVID-19 but takes on greater importance during the pandemic.
Vermont’s creative sector lost 8,090 jobs and $216 million in sales from April to July 2020.
Rebuilding the industry will be important statewide (creative enterprises account for 9.3% of Vermont jobs) and to the Northeast Kingdom, where it can speed along the region’s post-COVID economic recovery.
“For the past decade, rural communities across the State have been reinventing themselves in the face of challenging new economic realities. In doing so, they have deemed arts, culture and creativity essential ingredients for their future prosperity. I am hopeful the CreateVT Strategic Plan will be adopted by Vermont’s public and private leadership as a roadmap to unify these efforts and procure the needed resources and investment to spark a rural renaissance across Vermont,” ” said Fried, the chairman of the VCN’s Steering Team.
Congressman Peter Welch, state Sens. Becca Ballint (President Pro Tempore) and Kesha Ram and Rep. Sara Coffey, and state Tourism and Marketing commissioner Heather Pelham took part in Monday’s launch event.
Beyond the economic benefits, Welch said arts and culture could heal psychological wounds caused by COVID.
The arts will be necessary, he said, in helping people process their COVID experience, cope with trauma, and re-connect after a year-long lockdown.
“Sure there’s economic benefits with a vibrant arts scene, but there’s real spiritual benefits as well,” he said. “It’s the challenge for an artist to help us understand the world that we are walking through together, so the arts have never been more important.”
Next, the Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Creative Network will oversee the implementation of the CreateVt Action Plan, working together with coalitions and teams.
Shanta Lee Gardner of VCN said the plan will be tailored to fit community needs.
“This is not a direct cookbook,” she said. “As some of us who cook know, you add special ingredients along the way. You do whatever works for your community with this action plan. Make it yours.”
CreateVt was made possible by grants from Jane’s Trust and the Windham Foundation, and support from the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, the National Life Group Foundation, and the Ruth and Peter Metz Family Foundation.
