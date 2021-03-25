Group Urges Full Vaccinations In Prisons

The Alliance For A Better Vermont gathered lawmakers, a state prosecutor and a local teacher in a virtual space on Thursday to collectively urge the governor to vaccinate inmates.
The message follows a major outbreak of COVID-19 within the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
“The Northern State Correctional Facility and broader community have been suffering from the serious and growing coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak over the past several weeks,” said Ashley Moore, executive director of the Alliance for a Better Vermont.
She referenced more than 178 incarcerated people and 22 staff members who have tested positive at the Newport facility.
“Governor (Phil) Scott has repeatedly stated that his response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be rooted in science, yet he has continued to refuse to prioritize the vaccination of incarcerated individuals despite the proven public health risk,” said Moore.
The state mission for Alliance For A Better Vermont is to “elevate Vermont voices on the most pressing issues to advance a collective vision and create a more prosperous future for Vermont.”
Advocating inmate vaccinations in the Alliance’s Thursday morning presentation were Sen. Kesha Ram, Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George and Aimee Alexander, a Newport teacher and Derby resident.
The uniform message from the speakers was that people in prison are a vulnerable population that should immediately move to the front of the coronavirus vaccination line.
“Every incarcerated person should be offered the vaccination today to protect themselves and to protect all of us,” said George.
The outbreak at the prison in Newport is traced to Feb. 16 with a staff member. Case counts rapidly grew, but have been subsiding. The latest round of testing earlier this week showed two staff members and no inmates.
At the beginning of the month, when active case counts at the prison were high, the Vermont Chapter of the ACLU challenged the governor to prioritize people incarcerated in the vaccination plan.
“For too long, the governor has ignored the fact that incarcerated Vermonters are at heightened risk of harm. That approach is dangerous and inhumane,” said James Lyall, ACLU director in Vermont.
Governor Scott was asked to respond to the criticism in a March 5 media briefing.
“We’ve had a strategy for quite some time to protect the most vulnerable, those over the age of 65 from hospitalization and death. We’re just getting through that age group as we speak. We’re moving on to those with chronic conditions. That’s been part of our strategy from day one,” he said.
He also said the supply of vaccinations needs to be allocated in a strategic way because the state is only getting so many at a given time. He said the plan to vaccinate public safety, including corrections officers, would help reduce exposure to the virus inside the correctional facilities.
“I feel if we can have the facilities and the correctional officers and staff vaccinated then we can protect the individuals inside the facility, the offenders inside the facility,” he said.
George in her presentation on Thursday said it’s wrong to assume the people going in and out of the prisons on a regular basis are only the staff members. She said inmates are frequently on the move into and out of the prisons.
“Residents also come and go. This population is fluid. They are members of our community and while they are in the custody of the Department of Corrections they have zero control over their surroundings. They cannot physically distance. They cannot dictate their medical care, and they should not be punished for that and neither should the communities to which they return.”
Alexander said as a member of the community that is feeling the impact of the prison virus outbreak she is “deeply concerned” with the state’s position to not have full vaccinations in the prison.
“We know that incarcerated populations are at a higher risk of contracting COVID, which increases the risk to outbreaks in the community at large,” she said. “As an educator, I’ve now seen first-hand the impact of this decision on my own as I sit in my house today instead of my classroom.”
“It is my belief that we would not be fully remote right now if incarcerated Vermonters who represent less than one percent of Vermont’s total population had been prioritized for vaccines,” she said.
As it stands now, Vermont’s approach to providing vaccines to the population of people in prisons is the same as the general population. Vaccines will be administered according to age groupings.
