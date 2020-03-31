Groups Join Forces To Meet Emergency Food Needs

Passumpsic Bank, NEK Council on Aging, and NVRH have come together to help feed people in the community by providing non-perishable food items for “emergency bags”. The bags will be delivered by NEK Council on Aging volunteers. Pictured are Laura Valcour, Director of Nutrition at NEK Council on Aging and Kevin Crawley, NVRH Director of Nutrition and Food Service with all the boxes of food. (Courtesy Photo)

