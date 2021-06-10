During their graduation ceremony on Friday evening, the 22 graduates in the Groveton High School Class of 2021 were encouraged to make their mark, accept failure as a part of life, and never stop trying.
Third Honors student, Jasmine Noyes told her fellow graduates that as they go on with their lives there might be some difficult decisions they need to make and none of them knows what’s going to happen, but they will find their way as long as they follow through, don’t become complacent, and are willing to try new things and plow forward.
“The most important thing is not to give up,” she said. “Please remember, Class of 2021, if you don’t try, you never know what you can accomplish. If you haven’t found what you are looking for, please take my grandfather’s advice, don’t ever give up, try something new, and don’t be afraid to take a different path. Please remember this quote from Michael Jordan, ‘I can accept failure, everyone fails at something. But I can’t accept not trying.’ Each and every one of us has the opportunity to leave our mark on the world around us. I challenge you to be sure that mark is one that will be remembered.”
Salutatorian Colby Stinson spoke of gratitude, and thanked his parents and older siblings who prepared him to meet the challenges of high school, thanked his teachers for their support, and thanked his friends.
“Not all goodbyes have to be sad,” he said. “The last 12 years have been like a roller coaster, but they have also been the most memorable years of my life. I want you all to think of school like the game Monopoly. Every spot on the board can be the hardships you face or the memories you acquire … Now that we are graduating, we are done playing Monopoly and together we are entering a new game to play. A game called life.”
Valedictorian Amanda Newman spoke of hard work.
“I have learned through my high school career that you won’t be where you want to be without hard work,” she said. “You will not amount to anything unless you put in that effort. And that effort is how we got here on this stage today. Continue putting in the effort. It will be worth it in the end. Whatever you decide to do in the future, my biggest wish is that you will be happy doing it. Don’t be afraid of what is to come. I know you all can do great things … As you go, take this quote from my dad, a very wise man: he told me that if you aren’t happy with something change it, and if you can’t change it then change the way you think about it.”
This year, GHS awarded more than $58,000 in scholarships.
The Groveton High School Class of 2021 (and their future plans):
James Blanco (White Mountains Community College), Noah Bodnar (Southern New Hampshire University), Alexus Call (WMCC), Whitney Cassady (New England College), Adriana Dano (workforce, realtor’s license), Nodia Davenport (Rivier University), Emmalee Deblois (WMCC), Harley Dorr (WMCC), Nathan Guay (University of New Hampshire), Katrina Holmes-Cassen (WMCC), Julian Kenison (workforce), Brandon Laundry (WMCC), Addison Leighton (WMCC), Ava Nevins (WMCC), Mercedes Martin (WMCC), Amanda Newman (Plymouth State University), Jasmine Noyes (WMCC), Paige Roy (WMCC), Kaydren Savage (undecided), Matthew St. Cyr (workforce, HVAC scholarship), Colby Stinson (Keene State College), Katie Woodworth (undecided).
