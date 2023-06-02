GROVETON, N.H. — Principal Erin Messer and administration and faculty recently announced Valedictorian, Salutatorian, and Third Honors Speaker for Groveton High School’s graduating class of 2023.

Son of Kacey Caparrelli of Groveton and Jerry Wayne of Navarre, Ohio, Valedictorian Dawson Owens transferred to Groveton High School from Navarre for the beginning of the 2021 school year. It was quickly evident that not only is Dawson a high-performing academic achiever but is an immensely talented artist and musician. Owens is being recognized as an NH Scholar Recipient with an Art Pathway. His success as a student, musician, and artist stems from being a self-directed learner who found a tremendous source of inspiration and empowerment in the Arts throughout his life. His work is a true inspiration. Dawson does not plan on attending college directly after high school but he does plan on pursuing his passion for music and art by dedicating his time to creating opportunities in both those areas.

