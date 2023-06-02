GROVETON, N.H. — Principal Erin Messer and administration and faculty recently announced Valedictorian, Salutatorian, and Third Honors Speaker for Groveton High School’s graduating class of 2023.
Son of Kacey Caparrelli of Groveton and Jerry Wayne of Navarre, Ohio, Valedictorian Dawson Owens transferred to Groveton High School from Navarre for the beginning of the 2021 school year. It was quickly evident that not only is Dawson a high-performing academic achiever but is an immensely talented artist and musician. Owens is being recognized as an NH Scholar Recipient with an Art Pathway. His success as a student, musician, and artist stems from being a self-directed learner who found a tremendous source of inspiration and empowerment in the Arts throughout his life. His work is a true inspiration. Dawson does not plan on attending college directly after high school but he does plan on pursuing his passion for music and art by dedicating his time to creating opportunities in both those areas.
Daughter of Tom and Heather Bushey of Stark, N.H., Salutatorian Katherine Bushey has received numerous academic and athletic awards. She is president of the National Honor Society and was awarded the DAR Citizenship Award which recognizes seniors who demonstrate dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. Like Owens, Ash is being recognized as a NH Scholar Recipient with a S.T.E.M. pathway. She played three sports all four years of high school. She was awarded a softball All State Honorable Mention in 2022, and made the 2023 All Conference team. She plans on attending Southern NH University in Manchester, N.H. majoring in business administration.
Daughter of Ronald and Denise Ash of Groveton, Third Honor Speaker Madison Ash has exemplified what it means to be a student athlete. She has shown a high level of perseverance and dedication to excel academically. A member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, and Key Club throughout high school, Ash also served as vice president of her class for three years and is the current class president. She played soccer and basketball all four years. As a sophomore she was named to the All Conference Granite State First Team for soccer, and honorable mention as a junior. Madison plans to attend University of New England in Biddeford, ME to study occupational therapy.
“Our portrait of a learner reflects empowered students of integrity who demonstrate adaptability and the ability to communicate and think critically,” Messer stated. “We are proud of these three students for not only demonstrating academic excellence but for modeling these traits throughout high school.”
