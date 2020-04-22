Groveton High School: SAU 58 Proposes Non-Traditional Graduation Ceremony

As one North Country school district this week tentatively pushed its high school graduation to August, another has presented a proposal to hold its graduation on its usual second Friday in June, but keep everyone safe through social distancing.
The plan is a working one that still needs approval by the governor and is awaiting further guidance on social gatherings, Ronna Cadarette, superintendent of the Northumberland-Stratford-Stark School Administrative Unit 58, said Wednesday.
Graduation for the roughly 25 Groveton High School seniors is currently scheduled for 6 p.m. June 12.
Seniors were told it will go on, pending the approval, and it will be in person, but won’t be held in the traditional way, she said.
The plan, which involves an outdoor event rain or shine instead of the usual graduation in the GHS gymnasium, was presented to the school board Tuesday night and involved discussions with seniors, said Cadarette.
“Today, we wanted to hear what their priorities are,” she said. “We wanted to make sure there will be a parade with caps and gowns, which there will be, that it will be broadcast for those who can’t be there, which it will, and it will be in person, and we are going to make sure that will happen as well.”
SAU 58 is taking its guidance from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and is planning a more controlled event with social distancing and keeping everything clean and disinfected, said Cadarette.
Being determined is how diplomas, scholarship awards, and yearbooks will be passed to students.
Students will be in vehicles, but will emerge to cross the stage when each of their names is called and will come out one at a time as they line up in the front row.
If the district goes with the plan, everyone will have to stay in their vehicle until their name is called and until they leave the graduation ceremony.
The June 12 graduation will have a limited number of tickets.
It’s an unusual way of holding a high school graduation, but the GHS seniors have committed to being there, said Cadarette.
“It’s definitely a graduation like no other they’ve seen before and our hearts are with them,” she said. “There are some really tough decisions. We are sad we had to take these actions, and we share that disappointment to a level, but to have to function out of an abundance of caution.”
A driving factor for GHS’s graduation plan was last week’s executive order by Gov. Chris Sununu ordering all schools in New Hampshire to remain closed through the end of the school year, she said.
A second factor was another rise Wednesday in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire, she said.
“We knew it was coming, and that impacts our plans” said Cadarette. “We can have the best-laid plans, but they are still tentative. Those numbers impact our decisions and what we can do.”
The current situation also prompted GHS to call off this year’s prom.
Although there will be no prom for 2020, seniors who will graduate in June will be invited to attend the prom next year, as all classes have four years to attend the prom each year at GHS.
In a letter issued to parents, Cadarette said, “The health, safety, and well-being of our students, staff, and families are our top priorities. After reviewing guidance from the state Department of Health, the CDC, and other area school districts, we have determined that we will suspend all school-sponsored athletic and extracurricular activities.”
As for the graduation, she informed parents that “it will not be traditional, and we are still working out the details so that we are following the governor’s order for schools to remain ‘remote’ through the summer. Administration has and will continue to meet with seniors to make this as special and memorable in a positive way.”
During the pandemic and shift from classroom learning to remote learning, Cadarette told The Caledonian-Record that the focus has been on social-emotional health.
“All in all, our students are doing well and our faculty is doing well,” she said.
