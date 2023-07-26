Groveton High School Welcomes New Principal

Kieth Matte. (Contributed photo)

NORTHUMBERLAND — Kieth Matte has been named the new Groveton High School principal.

Matte arrives from SAU 88 where he was the assistant principal at Lebanon High School for seven years. Before that, he taught physics for 17 years.

