Groveton High School Welcomes New Principal Jul 26, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kieth Matte. (Contributed photo) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTHUMBERLAND — Kieth Matte has been named the new Groveton High School principal.Matte arrives from SAU 88 where he was the assistant principal at Lebanon High School for seven years. Before that, he taught physics for 17 years.At Lebanon High School, Matte served as Supervisor for Special Education, Counseling, and Discipline and oversaw the school’s response to the social-emotional impacts of COVID-19. Matte also coached the Lebanon High School Boys’ Varsity Basketball team for 24 years, winning over 300 games and leading the team to three state titles.He is a Kearsarge High and New England College graduate. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. 