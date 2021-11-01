A Groveton man is charged with strangling a family member, and a Jefferson man with punching a fellow inmate, in the October round of felony indictments handed up by a Coos Superior Court grand jury in Lancaster.
Jon S. Dube, 38, of Groveton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of second-degree assault domestic violence by strangulation.
On Sept. 5 in Northumberland, prosecutors said Dube strangled a victim identified as M.E., age 60, an adult with whom he is related by blood or marriage, when he applied pressure to M.E.’s throat with both hands and squeezed, causing impeded breathing.
Jamie Foster, 39, of Lancaster, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine on Aug. 6 in Lancaster.
Hunter B. Ramsay, 27, of Jefferson, was indicted on a Class B felony count of assault by an inmate.
On July 31 at the Coos County House of Corrections in West Stewartstown, prosecutors said Ramsay punched another inmate, identified as C.R., age 29, in the face and torso several times.
