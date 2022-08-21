CONCORD — A Groveton, N.H. man was airlifted to Hanover with what were described as major injuries from an Aug. 19 auto accident.
Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were called to a report of a citizen dispute at the Barney’s Store building on Route 2 in Concord at 6:52 p.m. A male later identified as Randall Savage, 37, of Groveton fled the scene before the troopers arrived.
At 7:04 p.m. while en route, troopers received a report of a single-vehicle crash with unknown injury on North Concord Road, a few miles from the first call. Troopers arrived on the scene and requested Fire and EMS for the accident’s severity.
VSP troopers and officers from the Essex County Sherriff’s Department, along with Concord and St Johnsbury Fire Departments responded to the scene. Troopers verified it was Savage and his vehicle in the crash. The vehicle was located down an embankment with Savage entrapped and needing to be extricated by the fire department. After extrication, he was transported by CALEX Ambulance to an awaiting life flight helicopter, which transported him to DHMC for serious injuries.
Savage was charged with gross negligent operation. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Trooper Gabriel Schrauf at the VSP St. Johnsbury barracks at 802-748-3111.
