Groveton’s Langkau Named N.H. History Teacher Of The Year

Mallory Langkau has been selected as the 2022 New Hampshire History Teacher of the Year, SAU 58 announced last week.
Langkau was selected by a panel of teachers, administrators and scholars from N.H. in recognition of her achievements in American history education in a process in partnership with the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. She was described by Groveton High School as an “outstanding educator with a strong work ethic and who is dedicated to teaching students all about history.”
“This accolade comes as no surprise,” SAU 58 Superintendent Dr. Ronna HasBrouck said. “Her expertise is evident in the work she does. This recognition is very well deserved and certainly earned.”
Langkau has spent time during the past several summers to seek national training to advance her teaching of social studies to Groveton students. She will also be offering Running Start courses to the high school students, “going above and beyond her middle school teaching assignments,” according to HasBrouck.
“I am struggling to find words to express my gratitude and excitement,” Langkau said in a social media post in response to the award. “I am appreciative that my enthusiasm and passion for my job are perceived in a positive way.”
As part of the prestigious honor, Langkau received a $1,000 award, a Certificate of Recognition, an archive of books and historical resources and will be recognized at a N.H. state ceremony later this year. She also becomes one of 53 finalists for a $10,000 National History Teacher of the Year award. 10 finalists will be announced in September and the winner will be announced in October.
