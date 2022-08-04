Groveton’s Langkau Named N.H. History Teacher Of The Year

Mallory Langkau has been selected as the 2022 New Hampshire History Teacher of the Year, SAU 58 announced last week.

Langkau was selected by a panel of teachers, administrators and scholars from N.H. in recognition of her achievements in American history education in a process in partnership with the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. She was described by Groveton High School as an “outstanding educator with a strong work ethic and who is dedicated to teaching students all about history.”

