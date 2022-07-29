Groveton’s Mallory Langkau Chosen History Teacher Of Year
Mallory Langkau

GROVETON, N.H. — SAU 58 recently announced Groveton’s Mallory Langkau’s selection as 2022 New Hampshire History Teacher of the Year.

A panel of teachers, administrators, and scholars from New Hampshire selected Langkau for her achievements in American history education in a process in partnership with the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. “She is an outstanding educator with a strong work ethic and who is dedicated to teaching students all about history,” said SAU 58 superintendent Dr. Ronna HasBrouck.

