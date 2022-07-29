Groveton’s Mallory Langkau Chosen History Teacher Of Year

GROVETON, N.H. — SAU 58 recently announced Groveton’s Mallory Langkau’s selection as 2022 New Hampshire History Teacher of the Year.
A panel of teachers, administrators, and scholars from New Hampshire selected Langkau for her achievements in American history education in a process in partnership with the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. “She is an outstanding educator with a strong work ethic and who is dedicated to teaching students all about history,” said SAU 58 superintendent Dr. Ronna HasBrouck.
As history Teacher of the Year, she receives $1,000 award, a certificate of recognition, an archive of books and historical resources, and will be recognized at a New Hampshire state ceremony later this year.
Ms. Langkau is one of 53 finalists for a $10,000 National History Teacher of the Year Award. Ten finalists will be announced in September and the winner of the national competition will be announced in October.
“This accolade comes as no surprise, as Ms. Langkau has donated her time for the past several summers seeking national training to advance the teaching of social studies for our students,” Dr. HasBrouck added. “Her expertise is evident in the work she does, as she will be offering Running Start courses to our high school students this year above and beyond her middle school teaching assignments. This recognition is very well deserved and certainly earned. Congratulations to our #HTOY - History Teacher of the Year!”
Langkaou has also received numerous accolades in the past three years to include fellowships and a nomination for the Tillotson Teaching Award where she was named a finalist this spring.
