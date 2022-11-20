GROVETON — On Friday morning, Jedadiah Pierson, a freshman at Groveton High School, got a close-up look at a Black Hawk helicopter.
“This is pretty cool,” he said. “I was not expecting this. I have never seen a Black Hawk up until this point in my life. I can now officially say I have been in and touched a Black Hawk.”
Marking their first fly-in visit to GHS, the New Hampshire Air Rescue National Guard Aviation Unit, thundering down from the clouds and swirling up the snow on the grass, eased onto the community field across from GHS.
There, the aviation crew spoke with the students about how they support local communities and answered their questions.
The event for students of all grades was part of a growing collaboration between the school and the New Hampshire Army National Guard to expose students to different life paths and educate them on opportunities for college and career readiness.
The aviation unit, which trains for rescues missions across the White Mountains, visits schools throughout New Hampshire for education and outreach.
GHS Vice-Principal Michelle Overhoff latched onto a visit for her school when she was at an educational conference in Pembroke, where the National Guard has a regional training center.
“They presented to us that they have a lot of different programming and they wanted to reach out to the local communities throughout the state in order to expose those programs to the students,” she said.
GHS has had limited opportunities for such experiences and is trying to increase them, said Overhoff.
“Given our funding, we have a really hard time trying to do more with less,” she said. “The National Guard has an increased marketing program where they are really trying to do a lot of community outreach to the schools and connect kids with a lot of positive programs. We thought we’d take the opportunity to bring that in. We invited the elementary school to have them participate as well and have a little Q&A. They do this free of charge.”
On Oct. 1, National Guard Sergeant First Class Kevin Wheeler, based in Plymouth, became the recruiter for the North Country.
“There’s long list of different things that we can do, and we give classes to students,” he said. “We recently put out to the schools community resource booklets, which faculty members can go through and request various things that we was recruiters can bring to the school.”
Wheeler has 16 schools within his recruiting area and has now been to most, with some still to visit.
“We want to let the students and local population know that we are here, this is us, and you do have options and there’s things you can do within the Guard as well,” he said. “This is us getting out there and showing people who we are and what we can do. I’m happy to be here and present those opportunities for students in all of the schools.”
Braden Hunter, the aviation unit’s commander and flight operations officer, introduced the crew, which included co-pilot and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Seth Eastman and the medics who work in the back of the helicopter.
The crew departed their base in Concord a little more than 20 minutes before they arrived in Groveton, moving at a cruising speed of about 155 mph.
“We’re happy to be here,” said Hunter. “Thanks for inviting us.”
Inspired was Jedadiah, who is eyeing service in the military.
“I’ve been interested in careers like this,” he said. “I’ve dreamed of being in the Army since I was pretty young.”
As the crew prepared to go back in the air after nearly an hour and a half interacting with the youth, Jedadiah called their visit “awesome” experience.
“I would never imagined having this opportunity in my life,” he said. “I want to thank all first responders and soldiers that put their lives on the front line, any kind of first responder and soldier out there. They wake up every day not knowing if they’re going to see their families again.”
Also eyeing service in the military is GHS sophomore Gavin Cloutier, who is looking at taking the JROTC (Junior Officer Training Corps) route so he can become a second lieutenant in the Army, to work in intelligence.
“I’ve put a lot of thought into it,” he said. “The end goal is to find a government job after the Army, like the FBI or CIA, so I can serve my country and continue serving it in another way.”
A visit like Friday’s National Guard fly-in can potentially be life-changing for a student, said GHS Principal Erin Messer.
“All it takes is one thing like this for one kid,” she said. “If it reaches one kid, it’s so worth it. We’re always looking for ways to engage our kids. And to have the little ones up here is pretty neat.”
The visit offered a hands-on opportunity to explore something new, and the Guard has been great to work with, said Messer.
“We are grateful for the partnerships that we make to bring opportunities to our students, especially north of the Notch,” she said. “You just never know what it’s going to spark in a kid. Walking around and watching them, kids that are not normally engaged, this is awesome. This is the best thing I’ve ever seen.”
Overhoff said the school looks forward to more collaboration with the National Guard.
“In Groveton, the one thing we value is community partnerships and we do the best we can to make those connections for kids because those who serve our country are very important to us,” she said. “Something that we value here is service to others and we want to cultivate that in our school community.”
Careers for students run the gamut.
“That’s the other good piece about it,” said Overhoff. “With the armed forces and opportunities, there are so many different careers paths, whether it be more technical-based careers or those who are interested in a post-secondary education at the collegiate level. It does offer a lot of different opportunities that help support our country.”
Friday’s visit also comes at a time when field trips for students are more difficult because of a shortage of school bus drivers.
“That makes it challenging when we do have those field trip opportunities, so to be able to bring something like this to our doorstep is pretty exciting,” said Overhoff.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.