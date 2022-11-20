GROVETON — On Friday morning, Jedadiah Pierson, a freshman at Groveton High School, got a close-up look at a Black Hawk helicopter.

“This is pretty cool,” he said. “I was not expecting this. I have never seen a Black Hawk up until this point in my life. I can now officially say I have been in and touched a Black Hawk.”

