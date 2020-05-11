Riverside Speedway and Adventure Park in Groveton has postponed its opening weekend.
The car show on Saturday, May 16, and first day of racing on Sunday, May 17, were called off according to a social media statement on Sunday.
The state’s racetracks will remain closed through at least May 31 under New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order that shut down non-essential business to slow the spread of coronavirus.
With racing on hold, Riverside will instead hold an open practice weekend with a safety crew present. There will be three 15-minute practice rounds per class. Weekly classes will practice on Saturday and other classes (e.g. Granite State Prostocks, NEMST, etc.) will have access on Sunday.
For more information visit facebook.com/RiversideGrovetonNH or RiversideGroveton.com
